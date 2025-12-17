The Maryland Department of Health’s count of cold-related deaths rose to six during the first week of December, as freezing temperatures arrived across the state, the latest report shows.

One death was reported in Baltimore County and another in Prince George’s County.

Health officials reported Maryland’s first cold-related death of the season during the week of Nov. 9, and three more were reported during the week of Nov. 23.

In total, 75 cold-related deaths were recorded during the 2024 season — a 7% increase from 70 deaths the previous winter.

Temperatures plummet in Maryland

During the first week of December, temperatures in Maryland averaged around 33 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS), with the lowest being 28 degrees on Dec. 5.

Maryland also saw its first widespread snowfall of the season on Dec. 5, bringing light accumulation across the Baltimore region and parts of Central and Southern Maryland.

The state continued to see frigid weather during the week of Dec. 7, according to NWS data, with temperatures averaging around 29 degrees.

Marylanders are urged to wear appropriate clothing and take shelter during freezing weather to avoid cold-related illnesses. Find a list of warming shelters in the Baltimore area here.

As the official start of winter nears, Baltimore extended its Code Purple winter shelter activation until 9 a.m. Thursday.