Western Maryland is under a blizzard warning, but chances of snow in the Baltimore area remain slim for much of the week.

In Central Maryland, the Baltimore region will see temperatures hovering in the high 30s and mid-40s through Thursday, with lows at or below freezing. There’s a chance of rain on Wednesday, but Thursday is expected to be sunny with some gusts of 25 mph.

If Baltimore is going to see snow, it will likely be on Friday, said Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office. There’s a 40% chance of snow on Friday evening and Saturday night.

“There’s still some uncertainty with that system as to whether the snow will actually get into Baltimore or not,” Pallozzi said. “But if it does, it’s going to be pretty cold.”

Blizzard warning for Western Maryland

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Garrett County and the region west of the Allegheny Front, with several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph expected. The warning remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday at 10 a.m.

The county could see between 4 and 7 inches of snow, and up to 1 foot in localized areas. Much of the snow is expected late morning and mid-afternoon through early evening. Snow is expected to continue through tonight.

There will be low visibility at one-quarter mile or less, which could impact commuters in the evening and Thursday morning. Drivers should plan on “nearly impossible” travel, according to the weather service.