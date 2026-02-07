An Arctic front is bringing strong winds and extremely cold weather to the Baltimore area.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning, an extreme-cold warning and a hazardous-weather outlook for Central Maryland.

Winds could gust as high as 60 miles per hour on Saturday afternoon, said Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington office. People should bundle up when outside and drive cautiously, he said.

Temperatures will hover in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows in around 10 degrees in the evening.

A high-wind warning for Central Maryland took effect Saturday at 4 a.m. and will last through 7 p.m., according to the weather service. Wind chills will be close to -11 degrees, Rodriguez said.

Even after the high-wind warning expires, it will stay breezy, Rodriguez said. Sunday’s winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Keeping warm

The Baltimore City Health Department issued a Code Blue for extreme cold through Monday morning, according to a news release.

Here are the warming centers in Baltimore open this weekend:

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center: 17 W. Franklin St.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center: 620 Fallsway

Here are the overnight shelters available Saturday and Sunday:

MCVET: 301 N. High St. (Men only)

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center: 620 Fallsway (Women only)

Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel: 301 Fallsway (For families, couples and women)

City residents who need shelter for the evening can call the city’s Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. For requests between 9 p.m. and midnight, call 443-695-7378.

Power outages possible

Power outages are possible on Saturday as the wind storm could knock down power lines. Baltimore Gas and Electric customers can report outages online, through BGE’s mobile app, by texting 68243 or by calling 877-778-2222.

Residents should prepare an emergency kit with a flashlight, medications and important phone numbers, said Lydia Parker, a spokesperson for the company. Make sure to have blankets, water and nonperishable food, too.