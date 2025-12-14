Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

CINCINNATI -- Rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who earned a starting role with by Week 2, was carted to the locker room at the end of the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens ruled him out with a knee injury.

Buchanan appeared to be hurt on a non-contact play while in punt protection.

He was on the ground writhing in pain, bringing the trainers out. His defensive teammates kneeled around him with his mentor and fellow middle linebacker Roquan Smith running to kneel by his head.

Buchanan walked off the field with a trainer supporting him on each side. A cart came to pick him up on the sideline and drive him to the locker room.

So far this season, Buchanan has 93 tackles (including two Sunday), five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, half a sack and a forced fumble.

He made a pivotal play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing to intercept Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter, but the official replay ruled it a Rodgers completion. Coach John Harbaugh questioned the call.

With Buchanan out, linebacker Trenton Simpson stepped in. The Ravens also have special teams ace linebacker Jake Hummel if they need another contributor.

Linebackers Jay Higgins and Chandler Martin have both suffered major injuries, leaving the position group thin.