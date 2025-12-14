Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

CINCINNATI — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Sunday’s critical game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury.

Bateman sat out practice Friday with a sprained ankle that coach John Harbaugh called “just a nagging thing.” He was also limited Thursday. Bateman, who has 18 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns this season, first suffered an ankle injury on a Week 10 hip-drop tackle that sidelined him for the Ravens’ next two games.

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson is active for the first time since breaking his foot in Week 6, while safety Ar’Darius Washington will make his season debut. Washington tore his Achilles tendon in May and was added to the 53-man roster Saturday along with Robinson.

Quarterback Cooper Rush, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles and cornerback Keyon Martin are healthy scratches.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Shemart Stewart, a first-round pick, were already ruled out for Cincinnati. Reserve safety PJ Jules is inactive, while quarterback Jake Browning and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson are healthy scratches.