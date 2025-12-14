Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

CINCINNATI — With a temperature of 10 degrees (with a windchill of -1) as the Ravens kicked off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens’ 2025 Week 15 game set a new record for the coldest game the Ravens have ever kicked off in.

It’s also a record for Paycor Stadium.

Prior to Sunday, the coldest Ravens game took place during the teams’ 2012 Super Bowl run. On Jan. 12, 2013, they played in Denver, where the temperature at kickoff was 13 degrees. The Ravens won that game, an AFC Divisional playoff game, with a comeback that came to be known as the “Mile High Miracle.”

As the Ravens take the field in Cincinnati, they are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bengals snapped their five-game win streak on Thanksgiving night in Baltimore with a 32-14 victory.

The Ravens went on to lose the next game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving the Steelers the lead in the division. The Ravens only two remaining AFC North games are Sunday’s game against the Bengals and the season finale in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens landed in the Cincinnati airport in Covington, Kentucky on Saturday to snow on the ground. Sunday, the temperatures dropped. However, temperatures did not dip quite as low as expected: 7 degrees with a wind chill of -7.

Prior to this game, the coldest game of the season was in Minnesota, where it was 28 degrees at kickoff — but the game was played in a dome.

Florida-born, quarterback Lamar Jackson has made no secret about his hatred for the cold.

“I’d rather it not be cold ... I don’t believe anybody likes hitting in the cold – not even the defenders like hitting in the cold, I believe, especially with a 250-pound, all-muscle running back running downhill at you,“ Jackson said before the Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Last season, he played in the coldest game of his career, the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It was 19 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of 13 degrees and snow throughout the game. The Ravens lost that game 25-18.

Jackson will be doing his best to keep warm in between plays as they try to beat the Bengals in their own house, a place .

“It’s football,” Jackson said. “Can’t do [anything] about it. I can’t control the weather. I wish I could.”