The Ravens (8-8) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, with the winner claiming the AFC North title. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

Can’t believe they’re still in it

Kyle Goon, columnist (14-2): When it comes to road games in Pittsburgh, the memories are visceral. From the drop-fest in 2023 to the ugly turnovers in 2024, weird, hinky things happen when the Ravens go to Acrisure Stadium. I’m not sure how much I trust Baltimore’s composure there in a high-stakes game when they haven’t been all that thrilling in prime time this season.

That being said, we have to consider the matchup on paper. The Pittsburgh offense is in a shoddy state without wide receiver DK Metcalf and now tight end Darnell Washington. As bad as Baltimore’s secondary has been, it’s going to be hard for Aaron Rodgers, who was extremely flawed last week, to win downfield matchups the way he did in the last matchup in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson is a bit of a wild card compared to previous seasons given how his play has fluctuated, but if the Ravens can stick to a ground-based game plan and not ask too much of the passing attack, they should advance (against all odds) to the playoffs.

Ravens 23, Steelers 16

Metcalf’s suspension looms large

Giana Han, reporter (11-5): This isn’t the same Steelers team the Ravens faced four weeks ago. They’ve suffered numerous injuries, but the thing that made me pick in the Ravens’ favor is a suspension. Wide receiver DK Metcalf got into it with a Detroit fan, and right or wrong, he’s now out until a potential postseason game. And without him, the Steelers look like a team that can’t make it that far. They won’t be able to target the Ravens’ weakest point on defense. They’ll be able to at least get into field goal territory (hence the 18 points). Meanwhile, the Ravens’ offense is getting rolling with Derrick Henry. If they stick with the formula, they should be able to win — but anything can happen when these two teams meet.

Ravens 21, Steelers 18

Pittsburgh’s offense is terrible

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (9-7): The Ravens came within a foot of potentially beating the Steelers in Week 14, and that was when Aaron Rodgers had his full complement of weapons. We all saw how poorly that offense functioned without DK Metcalf, Darnell Washington and Calvin Austin III against the Browns. As poorly as the Ravens’ secondary has looked the last few weeks, they should be able to contain Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen. What we do know is Baltimore will be able to bottle up the run: Pittsburgh racked up just 34 rushing yards four weeks ago.

Ravens 24, Steelers 14

Tomlin’s magic goes only so far

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (8-8): A Mike Tomlin-led team should never be underestimated, but how far can good coaching go with a Steelers offense this limited? Even if Pittsburgh handles the Ravens’ ground game and has Lamar Jackson under pressure all night, the Steelers will need either turnovers or long touchdown drives to put this game away.

I remain skeptical about Aaron Rodgers’ prime-time bona fides. The Ravens’ run defense has emerged as one of the NFL’s best over the past two months, and their cornerbacks should — again, should — have the advantage in man coverage over a DK Metcalf-less receiving corps. Pittsburgh didn’t have a single first down in the fourth quarter of its Week 14 win over the Ravens, and I’m not sure how much better it’ll look in Week 18.

Ravens 23, Steelers 13

On 9th life, Ravens get 9th win

Childs Walker, contributor (9-7): The Ravens, on their ninth life in this messy season, should win. The Steelers are down two of their most important playmakers in DK Metcalf and Darnell Washington. Metcalf was by far Aaron Rodgers’ most important target in Pittsburgh’s Week 14 win in Baltimore. Without him, it’s unclear how Rodgers will attack a Baltimore secondary that has looked vulnerable the last two weeks.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have run for 200 yards like clockwork against Pittsburgh’s defense, and it’s difficult to imagine them de-emphasizing their ground game after they trampled the Packers. So the recipe should be simple. It almost never is in this rivalry, as we saw last month, when the Ravens outgained the Steelers by 102 yards and still lost. They couldn’t control the calls that went against them in that game, but they have to avoid the turnovers and mental mistakes that have plagued them in past losses at Acrisure Stadium.

Then there’s the wild card that is quarterback Lamar Jackson. How healthy is he, and can he give the Ravens a big-play edge they would not have with Tyler Huntley? We’ll stick with logic and predict a third straight AFC North title for the Ravens, but not with great conviction.

Ravens 26, Steelers 20

Ravens remain Kings of the North

Brandon Weigel, editor (9-7): The Ravens did what I said they wouldn’t do and really, truly committed to the run against the Green Bay Packers. Derrick Henry’s bruising 216-yard, four-touchdown performance speaks for itself.

In fairness, they didn’t shy away from the ground game in their Week 14 game against the Steelers, giving Henry 25 carries and Keaton Mitchell six (quarterback Lamar Jackson added seven rushes), and still lost 27-22. Wide receiver DK Metcalf carved up the secondary for 148 yards and the game turned on a penalty that the NFL later admitted was a mistake and Isaiah Likely’s touchdown catch that wasn’t.

Anyone who suffered through the Steelers’ 13-6 loss to the Browns last Sunday saw how hapless Pittsburgh looked without Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. Austin could return, but Metcalf will still be serving his two-game suspension. With a similar dedication to Henry and the return of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are perfectly positioned to capture the AFC North for a third straight season.

Ravens 21, Steelers 13

Guest pick

Nick Farabaugh, PennLive: The Ravens are coming off an imposing offensive performance while facing a Steelers team coming off its worst offensive performance of the year. Baltimore is no perfect team, and its pass defense and pass rush, in particular, are ripe for the taking, even for a team like the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Ravens seem poised to lean into Derrick Henry one way or another. The Steelers should be able to halt the Ravens’ run game from completely taking over with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the fold for this game, but the Steelers’ offense without DK Metcalf and Darnell Washington has too many questions. Give me the Ravens in an ugly game that sees the Steelers’ offense let the team down one too many times.

Ravens 20, Steelers 15