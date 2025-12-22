Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, under fire from fans amid one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, said Monday that he was focused on preparing the team for Saturday’s must-win game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens fell to 7-8 Sunday night after a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots in which Harbaugh was criticized for failing to play running back Derrick Henry on a crucial fourth-quarter drive. With a loss Saturday to the Packers or a Pittsburgh Steelers win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens would be eliminated from playoff contention.

Asked about his job security for the first time this season, Harbaugh called it a “great question” but stressed that coaching is a “day-to-day job.”

“There’s no such thing as, like, ‘your job’ or ‘my job,’” he said. “We have responsibilities, we’re given opportunities to steward those responsibilities when you’re given a job to do that, until you’re not. And I try to do the job, not try to keep the job. Because there’s no such thing as having a job — just doing a job.

“And so my focus is on always — it has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching ... — it’s been to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can, so the guys have the best chance to be successful today. And anything after today, I’m not thinking about, because it’s not given for us to think about. We don’t have control over that, except for the job we do today. If we do a good enough job today, then the opportunity to do that job or a different job will be there tomorrow. And that’s what you hope for.”

Over 18 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh is 179-112 (.615) in the regular season and 13-11 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl win in 2012. He signed a contract extension last offseason through the 2028 season, but the Ravens’ postseason struggles and late-game collapses in recent years have chipped away at his popularity.

The Ravens opened this season as one of the NFL’s Super Bowl favorites, but they’re likely to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after losing a franchise-worst six games at home. After Sunday’s loss, Harbaugh told reporters: “You have to do the things that are required to win, to win a lot of games. And we haven’t done that enough.”

Harbaugh said he remains in regular contact with owner Steve Bisciotti, who hired him in 2008. Bisciotti has not spoken to reporters unaffiliated with the team website since March 2022, a year before quarterback Lamar Jackson signed his NFL-record extension.

“Steve has been fantastic,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a great leader. He’s supportive. He’s also challenging. Steve wants to win. He wants to be successful. I’ve been around a lot of competitors in this job, or even in my family, and there’s no bigger competitor than Steve Bisciotti. And that’s one of the many things I admire about him and appreciate of him. So he’s been great. He’s been challenging, in every great kind of way. And I appreciate that. He helps me to be better. And that’s what I’m grateful for.”

Asked whether he’s had any talks with Bisciotti about his future, Harbaugh shook his head.

“No, the future is today,” he said. “The future is the Green Bay Packers. And that’s what we’re looking at.”