The Ravens (7-8) will face the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

A frustrating success

Kyle Goon, columnist (13-2): All year, it has felt as though the Ravens have zigged when they need to zag. As a spectator, there is nothing more aggravating than seeing flashes of the team Baltimore can be but not at the right times. So even though this is, in all likelihood, the last meaningful game the Ravens play, I predict that they will show us one last glimmer of the hope we saw in them before the season started.

Tyler Huntley is a capable backup, but the key will be the run game — and not abandoning it. The coaches have felt the intense heat for leaving Derrick Henry off the field in their final two drives against the New England Patriots, and they probably can’t make the same mistake again, lest it cost some of them their jobs. The defense is good enough to contend with backup Malik Willis, even with Josh Jacobs on the other side of the line. Green Bay doesn’t have the same caliber of receiving threats (Ja’Marr Chase, DK Metcalf, Stefon Diggs) who have given the Ravens problems in the last month. I foresee the Ravens winning — just far too late to save the season.

Ravens 30, Packers 20

Return to the run

Giana Han, reporter (10-5): This feels like the Ravens’ game. The Packers have had their difficulties defending the run, and they’ve lost one of their best run stoppers and pass rushers in Micah Parsons. If the Ravens stick with the run game, they should bowl over Packers defenders, especially in the cold.

On defense, the Ravens need to generate pressure while containing the quarterback. Although they brought a lot of pressure in Week 15, Drake Maye was exceptional under fire. Malik Willis probably won’t hurt the Ravens as badly as Maye did. The Ravens should take advantage where they can and bounce back.

Ravens 27, Packers 20

The walls are closing in

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (9-6): The vibes in Green Bay are bad. The Packers lost Micah Parsons for the season and Jordan Love for at Saturday’s game. Fans are frustrated with a talented team that continually lands the No. 7 seed and hits the exits early in January.

But the Ravens have a way of helping teams off the mat, from the Texans in Week 5 to the Bengals in Week 13 to the Steelers in Week 14. All three of those teams were in desperate need of a win, and the Ravens seemed all too happy to hand one to them. I see Saturday going the same way.

Packers 24, Ravens 17

If backup QBs battle, Ravens can win

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (7-8): Lamar Jackson’s doubtful designation is getting a lot of attention in Baltimore, but the Packers’ injury concerns are severe, too. And they go beyond just Jordan Love. Green Bay could also be without its top offensive lineman (Zach Tom), its top wide receiver (Christian Watson), another starting lineman (center Sean Rhyan) and one of its most important run defenders (safety Evan Williams).

With the right approach, the Ravens can turn this into a game like the one Tyler Huntley won in Week 8 against the Bears: Run the ball, protect the pocket, limit turnovers and penalties, force the Packers into enough third-and-longs and hope the defense finally delivers in prime time. Lambeau Field can be a fortress — the Packers are 5-2 at home — but it looks a whole lot more vulnerable without Love or Micah Parsons.

Ravens 17, Packers 16

Green Bay is the better team

Childs Walker, contributor (9-6): Could the Ravens win in Green Bay with Tyler Huntley at quarterback? Sure. They handled the Bears, an NFC North team with a superior record, with Huntley filling in for Lamar Jackson. They won’t have to deal with all-world pass rusher Micah Parsons or starting quarterback Jordan Love, who’s out because of a concussion.

But the bottom line is that the Ravens have not been as good as the Packers, and there’s no particular reason to believe they’re going to turn that reality on its head just because their playoff hopes will vanish if they lose. It will be close because of the Baltimore ground game, but Green Bay’s home-field advantage will hold.

Packers 27, Ravens 23

It ends in Green Bay

Brandon Weigel, editor (9-6): Since losing edge rusher Micah Parsons and safety Evan Williams on the same play against the Denver Broncos, the Packers have yielded an average of 125.7 rushing yards over their last three games. That would seemingly benefit the Ravens, who will need a heavy dose of running back Derrick Henry even if quarterback Lamar Jackson can play.

But we’ve seen this same scenario in recent weeks, and the Ravens have been unable to take advantage of matchups that are seemingly in their favor. There’s nothing to suggest this time will be different.

Packers 24, Ravens 17

Guest pick

Dominique Yates, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: This could be the matchup of the backup quarterbacks. Malik Willis proved he can win games for the Packers, but so can Tyler Huntley for the Ravens. To me, the key for the Packers’ defense is Derrick Henry. He’s one of the best backs in the league and could be a problem, even though he’s had fumbling issues.

I thought the Packers did a solid job handling the Bears’ rushing attack and will have to make things difficult for Henry. Whether it’s a less-than-100% Lamar Jackson or Huntley, the Packers will have to bring pressure. On offense, they can’t go 0-for-5 in the red zone. Willis is no Jordan Love, but there’s no question that he’s added a spark when he’s played. I think the Packers will get it done.

Packers 20, Ravens 17