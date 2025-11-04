By the time Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline hit, the Ravens had added just one player via trade: edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones. Throw in safety Alohi Gilman, who was acquired on Oct. 7, and Baltimore’s plan to fix their woeful defense comes into focus. But did general manager Eric DeCosta supplement the roster enough for his team to make a run at the playoffs?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down Baltimore’s deadline deals, including the trade that sent cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tune in live at 4:25 p.m.