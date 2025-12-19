The Ravens (7-7) will face the New England Patriots (11-3) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

Disappointment in one dimension

Kyle Goon, columnist (12-2): The final home game of the Ravens’ regular season should come down to this: Can the Patriots stop the run? New England has a top-five defense against the run, and it’s something Mike Vrabel knows a lot about. Baltimore’s offense has shown throughout the season that it will abandon the ground game (yes, even with Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell) if it gets frustrated early.

Even though the Ravens’ secondary is coming off its best performance of the season, we’ve seen before that Baltimore is susceptible to the deep pass, which is a specialty of Drake Maye’s. Normally, I wouldn’t pick against Lamar Jackson in a prime-time game at home, but the Ravens haven’t shown enough consistency this season, and the Pats’ 10-game winning streak before last week doesn’t seem like a fluke.

Patriots 28, Ravens 23

Patriots get their hats and tees

Giana Han, reporter (9-5): The Ravens had their get-right game against the Bengals. But the Patriots are not the Bengals. New England might not have the scariest defense, but it’s still much better than Cincinnati’s. And the issues with the Ravens’ offense still showed last week. Meanwhile, the Patriots will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Bills and clinch their division. Sorry if the Bengals game didn’t suddenly give me confidence in this Ravens team.

Patriots 24, Ravens 21

Time for Ravens to lock in

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (9-5): Can any of us say with any measurable confidence that we know how this game will play out? The Ravens have been a Jekyll-and-Hyde team all season. They’re more talented and experienced than the Patriots, but they only seem to play like it when their backs are against the wall. If they bring the energy from Sunday’s shutout into prime time, they’ll get back above .500.

Ravens 21, Patriots 17

Maye gives Patriots upper hand

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (6-8): Even with Lamar Jackson back, even with his health seemingly improving every week, he hasn’t played at Drake Maye’s level this season. The Patriots’ second-year QB is in the MVP conversation for a reason. He’s accurate as a passer, effective as a scrambler and cool under pressure. If the Ravens take too long to get their rushing attack going Sunday night, Maye and the Patriots could put the game in a chokehold.

Patriots 27, Ravens 24

Bringing back bully ball

Childs Walker, contributor (9-5): The Patriots are dangerous. They have also fattened up on an easy schedule. Both things can be true, and that’s what makes this such an interesting late-season matchup for both teams. The Ravens, currently outside the AFC playoff field, have a more desperate incentive to win. The Patriots, coming off a loss and protecting their AFC East lead, have plenty of incentive, too. But the Ravens are catching this rising power at the right time, with New England down its best offensive lineman (Will Campbell) and best run defender (Milton Williams). Lamar Jackson is looking more spry, and the Baltimore ground game has revved up the past two weeks. This is the week for a classic bully-ball performance.

Ravens 30, Patriots 24

Timing is right for the Ravens

Brandon Weigel, editor (9-5): The Ravens are slight favorites in this game, and while some fans might think that’s a reflection of their dominant performance shutting out Joe Burrow and the Bengals, it probably says more about the state of the Patriots’ roster.

Since losing defensive lineman Milton Williams to a high-ankle sprain in Week 11, the Patriots’ highly ranked run defense has allowed an average of 133 rushing yards per game. Now leading tackler Robert Spillane is in a walking boot, and starters Carlton Davis and Harold Landry are nursing injuries.

The Ravens have gotten back to running the ball with authority and will do so again to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ravens 27, Patriots 23

Guest pick

Nicole Yang, The Boston Globe: Baltimore’s offense is equipped to expose two of New England’s biggest defensive weaknesses. The Patriots haven’t been able to contain tight ends all season and have struggled to stop the run since Milton Williams injured his ankle in Week 11. I expect productive performances from Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Derrick Henry.

Ravens 27, Patriots 21