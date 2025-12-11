Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

One day after getting a rest-related break, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Thursday,

Jackson missed practice Wednesday with a not-injury-related designation, the fifth straight week he’s been sidelined for at least one session before a game. Coach John Harbaugh said afterward that he was getting the day off to rest.

Jackson is still on track to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, another AFC North game with massive playoff implications. He appeared to have his left ankle taped up at the start of practice Thursday. Along with an ankle injury, Jackson has dealt with hamstring, knee and toe ailments this season.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, also returned. Awuzie jogged onto the field Thursday with an apparent shoulder harness. He played well in the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the Bengals, allowing four catches on eight targets for just 25 yards and recording two pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus.