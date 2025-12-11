Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday disputed CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson’s account of an interaction along the team’s sideline in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wolfson reported during the second quarter of Sunday’s telecast that, after Jackson threw an interception to Steelers cornerback James Pierre, he tossed his helmet in frustration. She added that Jackson “had a talk” with right guard Daniel Faalele, “who said, ‘They know it’s coming every time.’” Wide receiver Zay Flowers later joined the conversation, according to Wolfson.

Jackson said after practice Thursday that he was aware of the report but he hadn’t said anything to Faalele, nor had Faalele said anything to him.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Jackson added. “It wasn’t me. It wasn’t Faalele, so I don’t know.”

Wolfson reiterated Monday on “Glenn Clark Radio” that Faalele approached Jackson on the sideline because he “felt like he had to come over and explain what was happening, felt like he saw something.”

She added: “It was just more along the lines of, they’re trying to figure something out here, right? They know something is off, and how can they fix it before it gets worse?” The Ravens were trailing 17-3 at that point. They rallied to score 19 of the next 29 points but fell short in Baltimore, 27-22.

Faalele, a popular target of fan criticism this year, has not been interviewed since Sunday’s loss.

Another disconnect emerged Thursday when Jackson was asked about his fourth-and-5 pass late in the fourth quarter on the Ravens’ second-to-last drive. The ball glanced off tight end Mark Andrews’ fingertips near the goal line.

Andrews, who was working his way back across the middle of the field as Jackson scrambled, was officially the intended target on the throw. He said after practice Wednesday that Jackson’s eyes “were pretty much locked on me,” indicating he believed Jackson was passing to him.

“There’s obviously the classic hate comments and whatever it is — it’s crazy — but I’m just trying to make a play," Andrews said. “I felt like I was working to get open. I felt like I was getting dragged on a little bit, so I went up to go get the ball. How am I supposed to know ‘D-Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins] is back there? But, yes, it’s part of football.”

Jackson said Thursday he was targeting Hopkins, who was uncovered near the back of the end zone early in the play and had called for the ball. Had Andrews not reached out for Jackson’s pass, the ball could’ve found its way to Hopkins.

“Mark’s just trying to make a play,” Jackson said.