Quarterback Lamar Jackson, still recovering from a back contusion, missed the Ravens’ walk-through practice Tuesday, the team’s first on-field work ahead of Saturday’s must-win game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson left the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the New England Patriots late in the first half after he was kneed in the back and did not return. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson’s contusion was “painful” and that he was considered day to day.

“There is nothing beyond the contusion,” Harbaugh said of Jackson, who has dealt with a range of lower-body injuries this year, “but I don’t want to minimize the severity and the pain level of that because it’s legit.”

Jackson said after Sunday’s loss that he was hopeful about playing Saturday. If he’s unavailable, quarterback Tyler Huntley would make his second start of the season. The Ravens need to beat the Packers and have the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers lose Sunday to the Cleveland Browns to keep their playoff hopes alive entering Week 18.

Left guard Andrew Vorhees, who left Sunday’s game with a foot injury, was estimated to be limited in Tuesday’s practice. Harbaugh also considered him day to day on Monday.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was sidelined Sunday because of a foot injury he suffered in a Week 15 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was also limited, along with running back Keaton Mitchell (calf).

The Packers are dealing with their own quarterback uncertainty. Starter Jordan Love, who was knocked out of Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, remains in the concussion protocol and was limited at Tuesday’s practice. He’s also dealing with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury.

Backup Malik Willis, meanwhile, was also limited as he recovers from a right (throwing) shoulder injury. He told local reporters Tuesday that he expects to be ready to start Saturday if needed.