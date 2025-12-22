Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with another injury, and it will prevent him from finishing Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson at quarterback with 1:13 left in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

While Huntley threw a pass on third down, Jackson exited to the locker room. The team orginally announced his return as questionable due to a back injury, and Jackson did not initially join the team after halftime.

He was officially ruled out toward the end of the third quarter, with the Ravens leading 17-13.

Jackson appeared to get hurt on a first-and-10 run with two minutes left in the opening half when he dove forward and was hit by safety Craig Woodson.

Jackson completed 7 of 10 passes for 101 yards and ran twice for a total of 7 rushing yards before leaving the game.

Jackson has dealt with a long list of injuries this season.

A hamstring injury sidelined him from Week 4 to Week 9. He played in Weeks 9 and 10, leading the team to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, before missing at least one practice in every subsequent week.

After the Vikings game, he missed practice for a knee injury. After the Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, he missed practice for an ankle injury. The next week, he was dealing with a toe injury. Then he missed practice for another ankle injury (he later said his foot got stepped on at practice).

Ahead of the Week 15 Cincinnati Bengals game, Jackson missed a practice for a non-injury rest day.

This week, he did not have an injury designation but missed a day of practice due to illness.