Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is day to day with a back contusion, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.

The two-time MVP quarterback left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots just ahead of halftime after taking a hit on a quarterback keeper. He went to the locker room and returned after the half in street clothes.

After the game, Jackson explained that he got kneed in the back. Although he got a shot of Toradol to try to relieve the pain, he said he still didn’t feel well enough to play.

“I was in [the locker room] trying to throw to one of our trainers,” Jackson said. “It just hurt.”

He got an MRI on Monday, and Harbaugh said they found it’s not a serious injury, although it is certainly a painful one.

Harbaugh said Jackson had a “good, significant back contusion.”

“It’s painful, certainly,” Harbaugh said. “Saw him in here getting treatment this morning and this afternoon early. He’ll be working. He’s been classified as day to day on that. Nothing beyond a contusion, but I don’t want to minimize the severity and the pain level on that because it’s legit.”

Jackson said after the game that his goal is to be back for the team’s Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers. With the loss to the Patriots, the Ravens’ playoff chances are out of their hands — they have to win out and they need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to the Cleveland Browns. All they can do is their part and take care of the next two games.

Jackson has dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout the season.

He first suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and was sidelined until Week 9. Since then, he has dealt with knee soreness, an ankle injury, a toe injury and a stepped-on foot, as well as an illness, all of which have kept him out of at least one practice a week.

He said Sunday he was feeling better entering the Patriots game.

“The injuries at the beginning of the season, I was past that,” Jackson said. “I’m past that. Like I said, we [were] fighting for a position — we’re still fighting for a position — to make the playoffs. I felt great tonight, like I said. It was unfortunate that it happened. I wish it didn’t, though.”

As the Ravens head into their final two games, Jackson is having the third-worst season of his career behind his rookie season in 2018 and the 2022 season in terms of completion percentage (63.7%). It’s his fourth-worst season based on ESPN’s Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating (62.6) — an efficiency metric that accounts for a quarterback’s contributions on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties — and passing yards per game (192.6).

If Jackson cannot play, backup Tyler Huntley will take over. The Ravens won the only game Huntley has started. They also lost two games, and won one, where he came in at the end of the game. He has completed 36 of 47 passes for 319 yards for one touchdown and no interceptions. He has also rushed 16 times for 91 yards.

UPDATE: Left guard Andrew Vorhees also left the Patriots game with an injury. He injured his foot in the third quarter and did not return.

Harbaugh said he is not sure how serious that injury is and that Vorhees is also day to day. Vorhees finished the game with a Pro Football Focus grade of 52.3 in run blocking and 7.7 in pass blocking.

Rookie Emery Jones Jr. stepped in for Vorhees. Harbaugh said Jones played “OK.” There are plays the rookie will want back, especially in pass protection, Harbaugh said. He added that Jones looked like a young player, but one with potential.

Jones finished with a 54.6 in run blocking and a 39.7 in pass protection