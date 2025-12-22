Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will play in Sunday’s crucial game against the New England Patriots despite an ankle injury that limited him in practice Friday.

Hamilton, one of the defense’s most important pieces, was considered questionable for their “Sunday Night Football” matchup. He was seen limping around the locker room after practice Friday.

Three other Ravens with questionable designations Friday — left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) and defensive linemen John Jenkins and Brent Urban — are also active.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), who was considered doubtful after a limited week of practice, will not play. Quarterback Cooper Rush, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, and defensive linemen C.J. Okoye and Aeneas Peebles are healthy scratches.

The Patriots will be without inside linebacker Robert Spillane, their leading tackler, but four other defensive starters who were considered questionable — lineman Christian Barmore, outside linebacker Harold Landry, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones — are active. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, wide receiver Efton Chism, tight end CJ Dippre and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant are healthy scratches.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Ravens (7-7) likely need to win their next two games, against the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, to force a de facto AFC North title game in Week 18 against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers lead the division by 1.5 games and face the Cleveland Browns, whom they defeated in Week 6, next Sunday.

This article has been updated.