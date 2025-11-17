Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t hesitate when asked about potential changes to the offensive line.

“You put the best five out there,” Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference. “The best five players you’ve got, the five guys who are playing the best. That’s what you do. That’s not even hard to answer.”

This year those starting five include Pro Bowler Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Andrew Vorhees at left guard, Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum at center, Daniel Faalele at right guard and Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.

They’re the best five the Ravens have, Harbaugh said, “and they’re playing pretty darn good.”

Of course, they can still be better, Harbaugh acknowledged. But then he added that every position group can be better.

“Every single position, you evaluate it play for play for play for play,” Harbaugh said. “And some plays are great. Some plays are good. Some plays need to be better, you want them to be better, you try to improve on them. That’s how it goes with every position.”

The offensive line allowed two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to be sacked five times against the Cleveland Browns. Four sacks were by the same player, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Ravens have surrended a sack in every game this season. The offensive line has held opponents to one sack in only two games, and they allowed seven sacks in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

In seven starts, Jackson has taken as many sacks (23) as he did all of last season.

In the Week 11 game against the Browns, Jackson was pressured on 14 of his 31 drop-backs (45.2%) — the fifth-highest rate in Week 11 among 31 quarterbacks entering Monday.

Stanley, a veteran who is coming off a very strong 2024 season, allowed a team-high four pressures but no sacks. Faalele was responsible for three pressures, and Rosengarten was responsible for two, according to Pro Football Focus. Linderbaum and Vorhees each allowed one.

Overall, the Ravens’ pass blocking ranks 26th in the NFL, according to PFF.

While they rank a lot higher, ninth, in run blocking, they’ve struggled to generate push in critical situations, which has contributed to the Ravens’ red zone struggles.

On their 29 running plays at or inside the opponents’ 10-yard line this season, the Ravens have averaged just 1.4 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns (20.7% scoring rate). Last year, on their 44 plays in the same situation, they averaged almost double the yards per carry (2.6) and finished with 17 touchdowns (38.7% scoring rate).

Linderbaum called out their struggles after the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, when they failed to score from the 1-yard line on three straight tries.

“We just didn’t get a yard,“ Linderbaum said. ”They wanted it more than us. When it comes down to it, who wants it more?”

The Ravens left for the bye after that game and returned with a spark that has led to their four-game win streak. Right out of the bye, those issues seemed to be fixed: They went 3-for-6 in the red zone and 3-for-3 in goal-to-go situations in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, then 3-for-3 in the red zone and in goal-to-go situations in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

But in the last two weeks, the Ravens’ issues finishing drives have reared their head. Against the Minnesota Vikings, the Ravens went 2-for-5 in the red zone and 2-for-3 in goal-to-go situations.

Against the Browns, the Ravens went 1-for-4 in the red zone and 1-for-3 in goal-to-go situations.

Harbaugh said the team will continue to work on making its red zone trips more productive.

“It’s going to definitely continue to be a point of emphasis — it has been, and we want to be more successful down in the red zone for sure," he said.

And for now, the same five linemen will be out there.

“So, all of our guys — including our offensive line — fight and compete and get after it, and that’s what those guys are doing, too," Harbaugh said. “So, none of our positions are perfect, and they’re not perfect either, but they’re trying to be. So, we put our best group out there, and we fight. That’s what we do.”

