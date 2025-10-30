Looking to build on a win Sunday in a short week, the Ravens (2-5) are welcoming back two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

Anticipation has been building for Jackson’s return from a hamstring injury, buoyed by his clean bill of health in Tuesday’s practice report and Jackson’s own admission that day: “I’m just starting to feel good, so I’m ready to go now.”

The Ravens went 1-2 without Jackson starting. Miami (2-6) is coming off its own win that ended a slide, beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

After a rare day of healthy practice, the most notable aspect of the Ravens’ roster was how many of their regular starters are finally active. Inactives include strong safety Sanoussi Kane, cornerback Jaire Alexander, offensive linemen Emery Jones and Carson Vinson, receiver Devontez Walker, defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles and quarterback Cooper Rush (the emergency third-stringer).

Of the inactives, Alexander is the most notable. The former Pro Bowl corner has barely played for the Ravens since Week 1. He was a full participant at practice this week.

The Ravens elevated defensive tackle Taven Bryan and safety Keondre Jackson from the practice squad. For the latter, it’s his third and final elevation — he’ll have to be added to the 53-man roster to play in a future game.

Notably, outside linebacker Carl Lawson, who was signed last week for depth at one of the Ravens’ most dire positions, was not elevated from the practice squad. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had been weighing the possibility earlier in the week. Lawson has yet to play for Baltimore.