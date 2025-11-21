The Ravens (5-5) will face the New York Jets (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

Kyle Goon, columnist (9-1): Let’s not outsmart ourselves here. The Jets are terrible. They have one of the worst defensive DVOAs in the NFL and just traded two of their best defensive players. Whatever is ailing the Ravens offense should work itself out, especially because the Jets have yet to get an interception this season. The stars are aligned for even the maligned offensive line to have a better performance and perhaps draw more consistency from Lamar Jackson.

Tyrod Taylor should give the Jets a slight boost, even if it’s just as a change-of-pace quarterback after weeks of brutal Justin Fields play. A shot down the field here or there? Sure. But this will never be an offense with an arsenal, and the Ravens have feasted upon bad offenses in recent weeks. Expect them to do it again.

Ravens 31, Jets 13

Get-right game

Giana Han, reporter (8-2): I was waiting to see if Lamar Jackson returned to practice, but after thinking about it, I’m not sure it changes my pick. Sure, this could be a classic trap game, especially with a divisional game following it, but I’d like to think the disastrous win over the Browns served as enough of a wake-up call. This is a great get-right opportunity for the offense against a team that’s given up 300 yards or more in seven of 10 games. It’s also a great opportunity for the takeaway-focused defense with a quarterback who isn’t the best at taking care of the ball. The Jets’ only wins have come against teams with major questions in the pocket (the Bengals and Browns), and whether Jackson plays or not, the Ravens are not that team now that Tyler Huntley has won the backup role. The Ravens need this game to build momentum for tougher opponents ahead.

Ravens 35, Jets 17

It’s the Jets

Chris Korman, editor (8-2): I reckon the Ravens will probably lose one more game they should not (and then really have to work to get into the playoffs), but this won’t be it.

Ravens 29, Jets 11

What Chris said

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (7-3): Like the Browns were a week ago, the Jets will be relying on turnover luck and voodoo magic. The Browns nearly pulled it off last week, so it’s not ridiculous to think it could happen again. Here’s the problem: They’re last in the league with a minus-11 turnover differential. As for voodoo magic, it’s, well, the New York Jets.

Ravens 27, Jets 14

Winning the turnover battle

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (5-5): Takeaways are the most reliable path to an upset for any double-digit underdog. Fortunately for the Ravens, that’s a problem for the Jets. Their defense has forced one — yes, one — turnover this season. Through 10 games, they don’t have an interception. Even if Jackson struggles with his ankle injury, the Jets don’t have enough firepower to get any decent defense on its heels. A rejuvenated home crowd should help pull the Ravens through early-game struggles.

Ravens 27, Jets 10

A win, but maybe not an inspiring one

Brandon Weigel, editor (7-3): The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites as of this writing, and I have somehow talked myself into thinking that line is too high. In Week 10, their first game after trading two high-end defensive starters in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Jets beat a Browns team the Ravens barely got past last week. New York’s defense had a decent showing against a good Patriots team in the first half of “Thursday Night Football” before New England pulled away. Ultimately, the Jets offense stalled out, which is the story of the their woeful season. Tyrod Taylor will at least offer more consistency than Justin Fields.

The Ravens are banged up. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, and safety Kyle Hamilton, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, tight end Isaiah Likely and left guard Andrew Vorhees were all limited in Thursday’s practice. The offense’s performance against Cleveland doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence that it will blow the doors off any opponent. But come on, it’s the Jets.

Ravens 23, Jets 14

Guest pick

Antwan V. Staley, New York Daily News: The Jets will look to create an offensive spark with Tyrod Taylor starting instead of Justin Fields. Taylor won’t be as hesitant to throw down the field as Fields was, but that could work against the Jets because Taylor can put the ball in harm’s way, which could lead to interceptions. This game is going to come down to whehter the Jets can contain Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Most of this season, the Jets have been out of position in both run and passing situations, leading to explosive plays for opposing teams. Entering this game, the Jets are 27th in sacks (18) and have struggled to get a consistent pass rush. With no Garrett Wilson and defensive issues, it’s hard to see a path for the Jets to win. But they will be playing with heavy hearts after teammate Kris Boyd was shot in New York City over the weekend. Gang Green will keep it close in the first half, but I expect Baltimore to pull away in the second with its rushing prowess and Jackson’s passing ability.

Ravens 31, Jets 17