Give Mark Andrews this — his electrifying fourth-quarter touchdown run made the Ravens’ fourth straight win a lot easier to digest.

If it weren’t for the veteran tight end rocketing to the end zone, and if it weren’t for a defense that has morphed into a stingy, clutch group, Baltimore would have a much tougher time looking over this 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns, a performance unworthy of a true postseason contender.

Coach John Harbaugh painted an accurate picture of where the Ravens (5-5) are. They’ve gained a bit of momentum, yes, but it’s not exactly taking them to new heights.

“Our head’s just above water,” Harbaugh said. “We’re breathing. We’re not even out of the water.”

After the 1-5 start, a few gulps of air feel good. But the way the Ravens fully get out of their season-starting hole is through Lamar Jackson’s greatness. When the two-time MVP is at his best, so is this team.

But Baltimore hasn’t done enough to help him be great. Even now — after the trade deadline, after the bye week, with the division up for grabs — they can do more.

This is not one of Jackson’s best years, even taking into account that he missed three games with injuries. He has looked hesitant in the pocket, is coming off his first multi-interception game in two years and has led a unit that has underwhelmed in the red zone.

Some of these issues do, in fact, rest with Jackson. Looking at how he hasn’t scrambled as in seasons past raises the question of whether he is fully healthy.

But, in context, the Ravens aren’t helping him succeed.

In front of him, Jackson has an offensive line that is missing assignments too often or losing on its blocks. He struggled Sunday in part because his receivers had a tough time getting open.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who helped unlock new levels for Jackson each of the past two seasons, is struggling to adapt in games — he continued calling drop-backs even as Browns star Myles Garrett kept wrecking the Ravens’ protection. Keaton Mitchell deserves as much blame as anyone for the pick six that gave the Browns a chance.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry gains 59 yards on a third-quarter play. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

If you add these contextual challenges up, it seems like a miracle that the Ravens’ offense is seeing any success at all. Although some of Jackson’s metrics are down, his yards per attempt (8.4), completion percentage (68%) and on-target percentage (76.9% entering Sunday’s game) are on par with his MVP seasons or even better.

In short, Jackson is throwing the ball well. But the offense is struggling to hold up around him, making games that probably could be blowouts feel a lot closer than they should be.

It reflects key failures around Jackson, starting with how Baltimore has built its offensive line. Although I’m surprised Daniel Faalele has regressed to this degree after becoming somewhat serviceable last season, clip after clip shows him blocking nobody, far too often removed from the action or just plain slow to get there.

Andrew Vorhees is nearly as bad at the other guard spot. Tackles Roger Rosengarten and Ronnie Stanley (who is also injured) have struggled against the league’s best rushers.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, the best of this ragged group, might be playing his final season as a Raven — which feels foreboding after ESPN reported that Linderbaum and Baltimore’s front office aren’t “within striking distance” on a contract extension.

It seems almost too obvious to mention aloud that general manager Eric DeCosta needs to figure out a deal with Linderbaum, but until it gets done, it has to be mentioned.

After weeks of the Ravens saying personnel changes are on the table among the linemen, it’s time to start trying some. Faalele hasn’t played well enough to justify holding on. If Ben Cleveland, who hasn’t seemed to sniff the opportunity this year, isn’t ready to play, the Ravens need to see if third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. can do better.

The Ravens have soft games against bad Jets and Bengals defenses to try something new.

No matter who is blocking for Jackson, the offense by necessity has to look a little different this year than last. That involves quicker throws and shorter routes. It should be mentioned that Rashod Bateman, who is usually one of the best at separating according to tracking metrics, was out with a sprained ankle. But there is enough talent remaining that the Ravens should be finding more ways to scheme it.

Carson Schwesinger of the Browns wins a jump ball against Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar for a third-quarter interception. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jackson mentioned that Cleveland is particularly tough because it disrupts receivers on their timing while Garrett makes short work of his blockers. Congrats — the Ravens have faced the league’s toughest pass rusher for the last time this season. It’s time to start seeing improvement from Monken and the offensive staff in giving Jackson more options in less time.

The offensive line problems have detracted from what the run game around Jackson can give him, but this too needs to be more prominent.

After making Mitchell a healthy scratch for more than a month, the Ravens have recommitted to using him and saw him gain 54 yards on eight touches. The pick six aside, Mitchell has to be as involved in the game plan as he was Sunday.

Monken can’t be too clever by getting away from the run. After the Ravens received an absolute gift of an interception from Nate Wiggins, they gave it right back by dropping back to pass on first down and seeing Jackson get pressured exactly as he was all game into his own turnover.

Weirdly, Baltimore went with the first-down red-zone pass when the run was working (4.3 ypc at that point in the game). On the next drive, a first-down run resulted in a 59-yard gain for Derrick Henry, who feels undertapped in this offense somehow.

The promise of the Ravens is the same thing that will drive fans crazy — they are too talented for this to keep happening. Jackson is too good for all these games to feel like nail-biters against teams that are really, really bad.

The beauty of finally getting their head above water is the Ravens are no longer quite as desperate or frantic as they were a month ago, when the season itself rested on knife’s edge.

But the tough part about it is that this offense, if it continues to struggle, could drag Jackson and this whole team down with it, plunging them back into the depths.