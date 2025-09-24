Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

And then there were two.

When the Ravens returned to practice after their Monday night loss to the Detroit Lions, they took the field without every starter on their defensive line. They have a short week before heading to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madbuike, who suffered a neck injury in Week 2’s win over the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out of the Lions game, remained absent Wednesday. Travis Jones and Broderick Washington were also missing.

The only remaining defensive linemen from the initial 53-man roster are depth veteran nose tackle John Jenkins and rookie Aeneas “Fub” Peebles, who was selected in the sixth round.

In Madubuike’s absence, the Ravens elevated Brent Urban off the practice squad to face Detroit.

The Ravens have had issues stopping the run since Week 1, and it took a huge dive with Madubuike out Monday — Baltimore surrendered 224 yards on the ground and could not stop Detroit’s continued use of the “duo” run concept. Now, there’s even more uncertainty with all the defense’s key players out.

The Ravens signed two defensive tackles to the practice squad Wednesday to help stop the bleeding, adding Josh Tupou, who was on the Ravens’ practice squad last year, and Taven Bryan, a former first-round pick who started six games for the Indianapolis Colts last year.

To make matters worse, the Ravens were still missing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), a key part of the pass rush. They also lost Adisa Isaac, a third-round pick last year who was on a path to make the team, to an elbow injury in the preseason.

Without Van Noy, they have Odafe Oweh, who has been quiet this season, as their remaining veteran rusher. Tavius Robinson has impressed but was not able to stand out in Madubuike’s absence. Rookie Mike Green played a lot of snaps but was not able to get to the quarterback. David Ojabo, a former second-round pick, had not been activated for a game until Van Noy’s injury.

The defense has been hit the hardest, but the offense was also missing two Pro Bowl players. Fullback Patrick Ricard remains out with his a calf injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also missing at practice Wednesday.

Although the Ravens returned four of five starters along the offensive line, the unit has gotten off to a rocky start. The run game hasn’t been as dynamic as last year, and quarterback Lamar Jackson took the most sacks of his career against the Lions.

Third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. was a potential candidate for backup tackle or to move inside to play guard, but he has been recovering from a shoulder injury since before he was drafted. Fifth-round pick Carson Vinson also plays tackle, but he is very raw. He has potential, but training camp exposed him as not-quite-NFL-ready.

The Ravens skill positions are currently at full strength, but everything starts up front in the trenches, and the defensive front is currently decimated.

Coach John Harbaugh will hold a press conference after Wednesday’s practice.

The team has two more practices ahead of the game against the Chiefs.