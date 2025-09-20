Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, the team’s top pass rusher, could miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury.

Madubuike was sidelined Thursday and Friday and was not present for the start of practice Saturday, the team’s final open workout before Week 3. He’s never missed a game over five-plus NFL seasons because of injury.

It’s unclear how Madubuike hurt his neck. He played 43 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and was on the field until midway through the fourth quarter. He also spoke to reporters after the game.

Madubuike, a Pro Bowl selection each of the past two years, leads the Ravens with two sacks and 10 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. His absence could loom large against Detroit’s rebuilt interior offensive line, one of the Lions’ few weaknesses on offense. Defensive linemen Travis Jones, Aeneas Peebles, Broderick Washington and John Jenkins have combined for seven pressures in two games.

Starting outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is also expected to miss Monday’s game. He left Sunday’s win in the second quarter and did not practice this week. Fullback Patrick Ricard, meanwhile, is expected to miss his third straight game with a calf injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he’s “week-to-week.”

Harbaugh is expected to address reporters after Saturday’s practice. An injury report will be released Saturday afternoon.