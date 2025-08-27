After over a month of training camp and three preseason games, the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster is finally set. But how will it look in Week 1?

Here’s a projected depth chart for each position, from quarterback to long snapper.

Quarterback

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during practice on Aug. 19. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lamar Jackson Cooper Rush

The Ravens’ nightmare is over, almost as quickly as it started. Jackson’s stepped-on foot is, in fact, fine. He returned to practice Monday, preparing for maybe the most pressure-packed season of his career. Jackson hasn’t downplayed expectations for this offense; he said early in training camp that it’s “absolutely” one of the best he’s played on, which should help Rush if he ever needs to step in for Jackson. But the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is still in his prime as a quarterback, and another glittering season is the expectation.

Running back

Running back Derrick Henry (22) completes a drill during the team’s stadium practice on Aug. 3. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Derrick Henry Justice Hill Keaton Mitchell Rasheen Ali

No worries here. Henry finished behind only the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley last season in rushing yards and was arguably a more efficient runner. Only his age (31 years old) can slow him down. Hill is a trusted third-down back with standout blocking and receiving ability. Mitchell is dynamic in the open field and has recaptured his rookie year burst. Ali earned his roster spot with his special teams contributions, most notably as a kickoff returner.

Wide receiver

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) warms up before the Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Zay Flowers / Rashod Bateman DeAndre Hopkins Tylan Wallace / Devontez Walker LaJohntay Wester

Flowers, a first-time Pro Bowl selection, and Bateman combined for over 1,800 receiving yards last season and were among the NFL’s best separators. Hopkins’ early-season role could be revealing; will the Ravens deploy him primarily as an “X” receiver, isolated on one side of the field, or is he better served elsewhere? Wallace had a quiet camp and preseason but is a trusted veteran who offers some of the same blocking chops that the Ravens lost with Nelson Agholor’s departure. Walker will have to earn game day activations with his special teams contributions. Wester figures to have a punt returner-only role as a rookie.

Tight end/fullback

Tight end Mark Andrews takes a break between drills at training camp. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely Charlie Kolar / Patrick Ricard

Likely avoided a trip to injured reserve, giving him a chance to play before Week 5 as he recovers from a minor foot fracture. He’s entering the final year of his contract, along with Andrews, who started to put his disastrous playoff performance behind him with a strong camp. The Ravens have a strong blocking duo, too, in Kolar and Ricard, who could be even better as Henry’s lead blocker this season. Expect plenty of mixing and matching from offensive coordinator Todd Monken as he taps into the room’s elite depth.

Offensive tackle

Offensive tackles Roger Rosengarten (70) and Ronnie Stanley (79) have a discussion on the way back to the locker room following organized team activities on June 11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Ronnie Stanley / Roger Rosengarten Joseph Noteboom Carson Vinson

Stanley and Rosengarten could be a formidable pair of bookends. They allowed a combined three sacks after Week 7 last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and are good run blockers in space. Noteboom played at both tackle spots in the preseason and has starting experience there, too. Vinson seemed to improve with every preseason game, though the fifth-round pick is still early in his development.

Guard

Guard Andrew Vorhees runs through drills at training camp on July 31. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Andrew Vorhees / Daniel Faalele Ben Cleveland Corey Bullock Emery Jones Jr. (non-football-injury/illness list)

Cleveland never seriously threatened Vorhees and Faalele for their starting jobs. Vorhees, who started three games last season, is now over two years removed from the torn ACL he suffered at the 2023 NFL scouting combine. He had an impressive preseason at left guard. Faalele was more erratic on the right side, but he has the trust of coaches and teammates after starting all 17 games last season and slimming down in the offseason. Bullock played exclusively center in the preseason but has college starting experience at guard. Jones, who could also figure into the mix at swing tackle, will miss at least the first four games of the season while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

Center

Center Tyler Linderbaum (64) waits for instructions on the next drill during organized team activities in June. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Tyler Linderbaum Corey Bullock

Linderbaum is one of the Ravens’ smartest, most reliable players. He’ll be playing for a massive contract extension in the final year of his rookie deal. Bullock was a revelation after making the move to center.

Defensive line

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) completes a drill with teammates during the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Nnamdi Madubuike / Travis Jones Broderick Washington / John Jenkins Aeneas Peebles

Madubuike was frustrated with all the double teams he saw last season and is determined to break through this year. Jones was a great run-stopping nose tackle last season while playing through injury, and coaches think he has Pro Bowl potential. Washington was a key part of the run defense last year, and he’s come back looking even better. Jenkins won’t be relied on for flash but for consistency as a Michael Pierce replacement inside. Peebles is an explosive pass rusher, though he has a ways to go as an undersized run defender.

Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) defends wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) during the team's stadium practice on Aug. 3. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Odafe Oweh / Kyle Van Noy Tavius Robinson / Mike Green David Ojabo Adisa Isaac (injured reserve - designated for return)

Oweh and Van Noy, who each recorded double-digit sacks last year, will lead the way on pass-rushing downs, at least early. But when the Ravens need a run defender, they can rely on Robinson, who’s also expected to expand his role in the pass rush. Green has impressed with his talent and run defense, but he’ll have to adapt to the speed of the game once the regular season hits. Ojabo and Isaac were battling it out for a potential roster spot until Isaac got hurt in the preseason. He’ll start the season on injured reserve while recovering from elbow surgery and will have to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Inside linebacker

Linebacker Roquan Smith (0) lines up for a drill during the team’s stadium practice. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Roquan Smith / Trenton Simpson Teddye Buchanan / Jake Hummel Jay Higgins IV

Smith is a safe bet to lead the Ravens in tackles again this season. Simpson is expected to return to the starting lineup alongside him, though it’s unclear whether the Ravens will need Simpson to be an every-down presence. Buchanan will likely start out playing primarily on special teams, and Hummel will have a role as a leader of that unit. Higgins impressed as an undrafted rookie and earned a spot on the roster with his strong preseason.

Cornerback

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) talks to a coach before the Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Marlon Humphrey (slot) / Nate Wiggins (outside) / Jaire Alexander (outside) Chidobe Awuzie (outside) Keyon Martin (slot) / T.J. Tampa (outside)

Humphrey is expected to start whether the Ravens are in base personnel (four defensive backs), nickel (five) or dime (six). Wiggins showed he has shutdown potential as a rookie. Alexander is still working his way back from a minor knee injury, but he should start in Week 1 along with Wiggins at outside corner. Awuzie had a strong camp — and a healthier camp than Alexander — so he could make a play for early-season snaps. Tampa is young and still developing after injuries cost him most of his rookie year, but he has been inconsistent. Martin, a late addition to the Ravens’ undrafted-rookie class, made big plays in the team’s final two preseason games and figures to be a depth piece.

Safety

Safety Malaki Starks (24) leaps to catch a ball during practice on Aug. 19. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Kyle Hamilton / Malaki Starks Sanoussi Kane Reuben Lowery Ar’Darius Washington (physically unable to perform list)

No matter where Hamilton lines up, he’s the Ravens’ best safety. Last year, he played in the slot as well as at deep safety and box safety; Washington said they switched back and forth as they saw fit. With Washington sidelined by a torn Achilles tendon, Starks is in line to start next to Hamilton. The rookie quickly proved his first-round talent and is almost as versatile as Hamilton. Kane has made a huge jump from his rookie season and is the team’s top reserve and a key special teams piece. Lowery, another undrafted success story, had a strong camp as a rookie but likely won’t see the field early on defense.

Washington could return in the second half of the season.

Specialists

Place kicker Tyler Loop (33) leaves the practice field following practice on Aug. 19. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Kicker: Tyler Loop

Punter: Jordan Stout

Long snapper: Nick Moore

Punt returner: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace

Kickoff returners: Rasheen Ali / Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill

Loop built on a strong camp by making nine of his 11 field goal attempts in the preseason. Stout was one of the preseason’s top punters, dropping eight kicks inside the 20-yard line and averaging a 4.69-second hang time, according to Pro Football Focus, fourth best in the NFL. Moore should make both of their jobs easier. Wester was one of three players to return a punt for a touchdown in the preseason and averaged 26.8 yards per return overall. Ali returned two kicks for 94 yards, while Mitchell returned three for 64 yards.