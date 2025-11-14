Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, sidelined at practice all week by an ankle injury, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bateman was hurt in last week’s win over the Vikings after Minnesota cornerback Isaiah Rodgers dragged him down from behind near the goal line. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it “looked like a hip-drop tackle,” but Rodgers wasn’t flagged on the play.

Bateman, who has 16 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns this season, has appeared in all nine games for the Ravens (4-5), playing 68% of their offensive snaps. In his absence, DeAndre Hopkins could earn more snaps out wide, along with Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker, a healthy scratch in recent weeks.

“I feel good about the guys” at the position, Harbaugh said after practice Friday. “I feel we’re deep at receiver. ‘Tez’ would obviously be the next man up in that area, and he’ll be prepared to go if that turns out to be the case.”

Reserve running back Justice Hill (toe), who was limited in his return to practice Friday, was also ruled out, along with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) and rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV. Running back Keaton Mitchell will likely see more snaps on offense, while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is expected to return to a starting role in the Ravens’ “nickel” personnel (five defensive backs).

Rookie outside linebacker Mike Green is questionable for Sunday’s game after an ankle injury limited him in practice Thursday and sidelined him Friday. The second-round pick has played at least 71% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in four straight games and has shown growth as a pass rusher and run defender.

Harbaugh said Friday that Green is “doing good” and that the team would monitor his recovery this weekend. Practice squad defensive lineman Carl Lawson could make his Ravens debut if Green is unavailable.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also is in line to make his third straight start. He practiced fully for the second straight day after sitting out Wednesday’s session because of knee soreness. He did not have a game designation on Friday’s injury report.

The Browns (2-7) ruled out defensive end Alex Wright, who has three sacks this season and has played close to half of Cleveland’s defensive snaps. Starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who has four sacks this season, is questionable because of an oblique injury that limited him in practice Friday.