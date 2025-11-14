Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington is closing in on returning to the practice field after tearing his Achilles tendon in May.

He’s working apart from his teammates, on the side of the field with trainers and in the Ravens’ newly renovated rehab and training space. But coach John Harbaugh said Washington’s return to practice will happen “hopefully soon.”

Washington, an undrafted rookie in 2021, earned a starting role midway through last season. Next to safety Kyle Hamilton back deep, he helped turn the defense’s season around.

Across 17 games and 10 starts last season, Washington had 64 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack. On Pro Football Focus, he received an overall grade of 80.3 and an 84.2 in coverage, ranking 11th and seventh, respectively, among safeties.

Although the Ravens used their first-round pick in April’s draft on safety Malaki Starks, Washington was expected to have a large role in 2025. Harbaugh said after the draft that the Ravens looked at Hamilton, Washington and Starks all as starters.

“The ability to move all those pieces around and get them in different positions is pretty exciting,” Harbaugh said.

Then Washington tore the Achilles during offseason training.

The surgery and recovery time had the potential to knock Washington out for the season. However, two years before, quarterback Aaron Rodgers came back from the same injury in 77 days. Washington had a clean tear, which increased the chance of a faster recovery.

“It’s the more quick-healing version, so Ar’Darius tells me he’ll be back in November,” Harbaugh said in May. “He’s always been a quick healer. I’m looking at November/December in my mind so, yes, we’re counting on him being back. It’s speculation, but nobody’s going to work harder.”

As it did last year, the Ravens’ defense struggled at the start of the season. In early October, general manager Eric DeCosta traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman. It has largely shored up the back end.

Now the Ravens are on the verge of getting another dynamic piece back for the secondary. Harbaugh said Friday the team has received only good progress reports since Washington’s surgery.

“Talking to AD, he’s moving around really well,” he said. “He feels good, so this was the first week out as far as getting on the grass and running around. He hasn’t been cleared to practice yet, but it seems like we’re getting close to that point.”