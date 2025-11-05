Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens’ trade for Dre’Mont Jones had been “in the works for a while,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. The 28-year-old outside linebacker, acquired Monday from the Tennessee Titans for a conditional fifth-round draft pick, needed considerably less time to endear himself to Ravens fans.

Asked after his first practice in Owings Mills about his playing style, Jones didn’t mince words.

“Somebody who’s physical as hell, who’s going to attack every play like it’s his last, and who’s going to go out there and just try to kill or be killed,” he said with a slight grin.

The Ravens’ pass rush, tied for second to last in the NFL in sacks (11), has needed a player with that edge. At 3-5, the Ravens need every edge they can get. They will head into their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings with a two-game winning streak, yet still two games behind the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones, whose 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, are most among Ravens defenders this season, is expected to play Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Harbaugh called him a “good fit for us” who could rush from the edge and inside.

“He can help a lot,” Harbaugh added. “We’re really happy with it. ... We absolutely will get him weaved into it right away.”

Jones was bathing his two young children Monday night when he got a call from Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi. He was being traded to Baltimore. Before long, Jones was on the phone with his agent and Ravens officials, smoothing out his midseason move.

“Craziest moments of my life,” said Jones, who, after playing for four franchises over the past four seasons, is no stranger to adjustments. The schematic transition, fortunately, might be the simplest part; in Tennessee, he played for former Ravens assistant and current Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. In 2024, Jones was part of former Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald’s first defense as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach.

“There’s been a lot going on,” Jones said. “Just trying to get adjusted. The good thing is, I’ve been in some systems that are similar to here, so there’s a couple new plays for me, but I think the overall basis of it, I understand.”

Jones arrives in Baltimore with good timing. The Ravens have never needed a pass rusher more in recent memory than they did at this year’s deadline. And Jones has never had the kind of pass rush heater he’s now on. Entering this season, the longest sack streak of his career was just two games.

But after recording 1.5 sacks and seven pressures, both season highs, Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones has a sack in four straight games. He said he’s honed his focus in the film room and in drills, “and it’s been hitting.”

The Ravens’ interest in him, he said, was “a sign of respect, personally, for myself.”

“I appreciate that, to be wanted in that aspect,” he added. “It’s huge for me in my career. I’m just happy that I’m here and I’m able to win some games.”