Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington’s return to the field will take even longer than expected.

Washington, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in late September, underwent successful surgery recently for an “issue” with his Achilles tendon, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Achilles tendon tears are typically season-ending injuries, but Harbaugh said Washington did not suffer a tear.

There’s no timetable for his rehabilitation, but Harbaugh said his return is “not imminent.”

Washington has played in three games this season, starting one and getting 45% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in that span. He struggled against the run in losses to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, and has graded out as Pro Football Focus’ worst interior defensive lineman there among players with at least 100 snaps.

With Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) lost for the season, the Ravens have relied on linemen Travis Jones and John Jenkins to fortify the team’s front. Taven Bryan (26 defensive snaps), Brent Urban (17) and C.J. Okoye (13), all of whom have spent time on the Ravens’ practice squad this season, also got significant playing time Thursday in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

When asked whether the Ravens could make a move to bolster their defensive line depth ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, Harbaugh said: “We’ll see.”

The Ravens will likely get some pass rush reinforcements for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, however. Harbaugh said practice squad outside linebacker Carl Lawson is “probably ready to go” and make his Ravens debut.

Lawson signed with the team three days before their Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears and wasn’t able to ramp up in time for Thursday’s win over Miami.