Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday with an illness, coach John Harbaugh said, continuing his trend of absences early in the week.

Jackson has now been sidelined for at least one day in six straight weeks. He’s dealt with hamstring, knee, ankle and toe injuries this season, but he said Thursday after a rest day that he was feeling better physically. The Ravens play the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

“I guess you guys had to see it to believe it,” Jackson said Sunday after going 8-for-12 for 150 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a shutout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. “I’m starting to feel better.”

Harbaugh said doctors kept Jackson at home Wednesday with a flu-like illness.

Three other starters were also missing Thursday: left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with an unannounced injury; outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy; and inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Reserve cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who hurt his foot early in the third quarterback, was not practicing, either.

Harbaugh said he his hopeful some of those players will be able to return to the practice field Thursday.

Rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan tore his ACL on Sunday and was also out.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed Sunday’s win with an ankle injury, was back at practice. So was rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins, who hurt his knee in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.