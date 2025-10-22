Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a delayed appearance on the practice field Wednesday, offering a glimmer of hope that he could return from his hamstring injury for Sunday’s crucial game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson initially did not show up for the portion of practice open to the media. But he came out after 20 minutes and participated in team passing drills with backups Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley.

Jackson hadn’t practiced since leaving the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in late September. The offense has scored just one touchdown in its past two games, and the 1-5 Ravens have lost four straight overall.

The Ravens were without veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was out with an illness, coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also announced the team has activated rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., who has yet to take the field as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. In a corresponding move, the team place outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who broke his foot against the Rams, on injured reserve.

The Ravens are 4-12 without Jackson since he became the full-time starter in 2018. Rush has struggled in his two starts, potentially opening the door for Huntley to be elevated from the practice squad to start Sunday if Jackson is unavailable.

Harbaugh said last week that Rush was still his second-string quarterback, “but I would also say that we’ve got two backup quarterbacks. I believe that. And we’re going to have to see how we want to [manage] the roster.”

Even if Jackson is sidelined Sunday, his return to practice bodes well for his availability next Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. On short weeks, the Ravens typically have stripped-down practices during their two days of on-field workouts.

With the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline fast approaching, the Ravens need a win to stay in contention in the AFC North. Only one team in NFL history has started 1-6 and gone on to make the playoffs. No team that’s started 1-7 has ever advanced to the postseason.

Baltimore Banner editor Paul Mancano contributed to this post.