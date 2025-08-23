LANDOVER — With each snap, whether practice or a game, outside linebacker Malik Hamm knows he’s fighting to prove more than just his own worth in the NFL.

The Baltimore City College graduate is one of four local players fighting for one of the few unclaimed spots on his home team’s roster. Safety Beau Brade went to River Hill in Howard County before playing for the University of Maryland. Offensive linemen Darrian Dalcourt and Corey Bullock went to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and Gwynn Park High School in Prince George’s County, respectively.

As Hamm and Brade have expressed, their success helps elevate the status of Maryland football.

“We’re putting Maryland on the map, for sure,” Hamm said. “I feel like it’s kind of grown within the past 10 years, the past decade. ... We just got to do good so that they can keep the pipeline going.”

Besides growing up in the area, all four also have the shared experience of trying to earn their way as undrafted players. Hamm is heading into his third season, while the other three are going into their second.

The Ravens are known for scouting and developing undrafted players. With the preseason concluded after a dominant 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday and three days before the 53-man roster needs to be finalized, here’s where each Marylander stands.

OL Corey Bullock

When Bullock made the practice squad last season, offensive coordinator Todd Monken emphasized that it was a “one-year opportunity” that he needed to seize.

Seize it Bullock did.

A former tackle at Maryland, Bullock diversified his skills, learning to play guard and center. Over the course of training camp, he worked his way up the depth chart to backup center, passing veteran Ben Cleveland and 2024 seventh-round pick Nick Samac.

Second-year running back Rasheen Ali said he was blown away by his friend’s progress.

“I was like, ‘Bro, where did you go to train in the offseason? You look great!’” Ali said.

Bullock’s standout game of the preseason came in the second week against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Cooper Rush shouted him out for taking command of the offense and keeping the communication running.

Bullock returned with another strong performance against the Commanders, helping the Ravens rush for 61 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. With Bullock at center, Rush did not throw an incompletion or commit a turnover. His status all but solidified, Bullock came out in the second quarter, making way for the third-string center.

With an underwhelming performance from the rest of the depth offensive linemen, Bullock is expected to make the team.

S Beau Brade

When Brade was invited to Ravens training camp last season, he wasn’t necessarily playing to make the team, he said. He was playing to walk away with no regrets. It turned out, that led to him being the only undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster last season.

Over the offseason, he focused on improving his man-to-man coverage and his coverage of deep routes. When he returned to camp, he wanted to show he was a playmaker with an edge. His chances of making the team in 2025 increased after safety Ar’Darius Washington tore an Achilles.

However, this year’s crop of undrafted rookie defensive backs has given Brade serious competition. Reuben Lowery has proven he can play safety and cornerback, and he had an interception against the Cowboys. Cornerback Keyon Martin had a sack for a safety against the Cowboys and an interception against the Commanders.

Brade was the second-leading tackler in the first game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he was given few defensive opportunities in the next two games. Brade finished with nine defensive tackles across three games.

“I feel like, with the opportunities I was given, I made the plays that I should have, and I definitely feel like I was efficient on the defensive side of the ball,” Brade said.

His best path to the team is through his special teams experience. Last year’s special teams struggled, and two of their key contributors left in free agency. Brade has the fifth-most snaps from last year’s returning special teamers. Entering the Commanders game, he had played at least four snaps on every unit during the preseason.

OLB Malik Hamm

A standout of last year’s training camp, Hamm saw his hopes of starting his NFL career dashed when he tore an ACL.

It took about 10 months for him to return to practice, Hamm said. He started to feel healthy during 2025 minicamp.

By that point, the Ravens had bulked up their outside linebacker room by drafting Mike Green in the second round. Beyond Green, three outside linebackers — Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and Tavius Robinson — were shoo-ins. David Ojabo and Adisa Isaac were competing for the final spot.

When Isaac dislocated his elbow against the Cowboys, Ojabo became the expected fifth outside linebacker.

Hamm has had a strong camp, making big plays in practice. He had a quarterback hit in the first game, a sack in the second, and a quarterback hit and fumble recovery in the third.

But, with so many defensive backs and linemen performing well, it’s unlikely the Ravens will give him the sixth spot.

“I’m feeling good,” Hamm said. “The work’s already been put in. There’s nothing more I can do other than show up. And, whatever decision is made, I’m going to be proud of the work I put in.”

Although a spot on the Ravens’ 53-man roster seems a long shot, Hamm is playing for a chance anywhere.

“You always want to put the best tape out there,” Hamm said. “Hopefully, if it wasn’t good enough for here, then somebody [will] like what I’m cooking.”

G Darrian Dalcourt

After starting as a center and guard for Alabama, Dalcourt made the Ravens’ practice squad in 2024.

He’s had a quiet camp. He played 40% of the offensive snaps against the Colts and 19% against the Cowboys.

Dalcourt started at right guard against the Commanders and helped the Ravens run for 61 yards in the first quarter.