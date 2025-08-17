The bubble is big, but the roster space is small on this Ravens team.

Since the start of training camp, almost all of the Ravens’ roster battles were being fought on the second and third teams. With only three starting jobs open, players were competing for depth and special teams positions.

Many players have had strong camps, but there aren’t enough spots to reward them all. Some of this year’s camp standouts may be casualties of the roster makeup — several wide receivers have played well, but the Ravens don’t have many open spots there.

Based on The Banner’s projections, 48 of the 53 spots are solidified, leaving both offensive and defensive players to compete for just five places.

The preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night gave players the chance to escape the bubble and reserve themselves a roster space.

Here are five of the most intriguing players fighting for spots:

RB Rasheen Ali

When running back Keaton Mitchell lit up the field against the Indianapolis Colts, effectively securing his spot on the roster, Ali rose to the challenge.

After rushing for a touchdown and returning a kick 69 yards against the Colts, Ali followed with a strong performance against the Cowboys. Mitchell did not play due to a hamstring injury, so Ali got the start.

“Rasheen, he was bringing it,” coach John Harbaugh said.

He didn’t finish with any explosive runs, but he had a number of midrange rushes. He also contributed to the passing game with a nice catch-and-run. After finishing the third quarter, Ali had 19 carries for 62 yards for an average of 3.3 yper carry.

There were a few times when it would have been good to see Ali show more explosiveness through the lanes the offensive line opened. He ran for a first down on one, but if he had shown a burst of speed he could have turned it into a long run. He said patience was his biggest focus coming into the game.

“There’s always stuff I can clean up, but I feel like I did good overall,” Ali said. “I was getting the yards that was given to me. I probably had misreads, but overall I feel like my O-line did a great job today. I trusted most of the runs, and I had a good day.”

Luckily for Ali, Harbaugh said the Ravens plan to carry four running backs. Unfortunately for all the other positions (specifically the many talented defensive players), that means less room for others.

Rasheen Ali averaged 3.3 yards per carry against the Cowboys and finished with 62 total. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

S Beau Brade

The River Hill High School and University of Maryland alumnus made the roster as an undrafted free agent last season. He spent the beginning of the season mostly on the inactive list but became a special teams contributor by Week 6.

Brade had a strong defensive game against the Colts, and he was also a key contributor on special teams. Against the Cowboys, Brade hit the field immediately on the kickoff unit. He contributed on multiple special teams. He has the fifth-most snaps from last year’s returning special teamers, which may be his route to the roster.

However, Brade did not get any defensive snaps until the second half. First-round rookie Malaki Starks started with 2024 seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane before Reuben Lowery took over for Starks. Brade rotated in and out at safety, playing in the box and deep safety, but he had fewer defensive snaps compared to the previous game.

It’s hard to determine what the lack of defensive snaps means — it could be the Ravens have a good idea of what they’ve got in him. He was coming off a good week of practice and a good preseason game. But it could also mean they’re trying to keep him off other teams’ radars so they can waive him and bring him back on the practice squad. Or it could simply be he has fallen down the depth chart.

However, Harbaugh spoke highly of him.

“Beau’s good enough to make the team,” Harbaugh said. “He’s right there with those decisions we’re going to have to make. But I would be very comfortable with Beau being out there playing football for us. Playing special teams, playing defense. He’s only gotten better every single day. He’s proven himself. He plays good football when he’s out there.”

OL Corey Bullock

After spending the 2024 season on the practice squad, Bullock has steadily improved his stock. Last year, offensive coordinator Todd Monken told Bullock, a Prince George’s County product, to take advantage of the opportunity the practice squad afforded him, and he listened.

Bullock can play guard, but he has moved up the depth chart at center. Ali said Bullock is “my dawg,” and he had just told him this week how proud he was of him.

“I was like, ‘Bro, where did you go to train in the offseason? You look great!’” Ali said.

Bullock has competition for the backup position but has been earning the most snaps. Veteran lineman Ben Cleveland has taken snaps as the backup center in the past, and 2024 seventh-round pick Nick Samac is also competing for a spot.

But when the Ravens first took the field, sending out starters right tackle Roger Rosengarten, right guard Daniel Faalele and left guard Andrew Vorhees, Bullock was at the center of the line.

Quarterback Cooper Rush said he encouraged Bullock to “run the show,” and he loved how the young center responded against the Cowboys. Ali also shouted out Bullock for his communication skills.

Bullock snapped the ball cleanly, and he held his own in pass protection. He was less consistent in run blocking, but he opened lanes up for Ali. The play he will want back? A holding call while the Ravens were in the red zone.

DB Reuben Lowery

He came in listed as a cornerback. He ended up listed as a safety against the Cowboys. Lowery, arguably the star of training camp, can play basically anywhere in the secondary.

He’s stood out in practice with pass breakups, interceptions and tackles, but he had a quiet game against the Colts. Lowery didn’t hit the field until the second quarter, and he had little impact for his first few drives.

But he ended the first half with a bang. Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton attempted a deep pass to Jonathan Mingo, but it went nowhere near the intended receiver and instead straight to Lowery. Lowery leapt and made the catch in the end zone to give the Ravens the final possession of the half.

“He’s around the ball,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been doing that the whole camp. To get the turnover on the sudden change and to get the pick in the end zone right away and to play the ball — that was not an easy catch. And he goes back and makes that play."

When the Ravens returned for the second half, Lowery shifted to nickel, while Brade, his primary competition for a roster spot, came in as a deep safety. Lowery finished with four tackles and an interception.

“It [versatility] is definitely very important,” Lowery said. “It allows me to understand the defense better and where everything fits in the defense. So, when I do play one position or the other, I understand what he’s doing and I understand where my help is.”

OLB David Ojabo

Ojabo stumbled out of the gates — literally. With an open lane to the quarterback, he fell on the ground, losing the opportunity to come away with sacks in back-to-back games. Both the sack against the Indianapolis Colts and the would-be sack against the Cowboys were unblocked.

However, Ojabo recovered and displayed his athleticism, helping stop a running play in the red zone by speeding around the edge and tackling the running back from behind. He said consistency was his biggest focus this game and will be his concern heading into the next game, as well. Ojabo finished with two tackles on defense, and Harbaugh lauded his physicality.

Ojabo also helped on special teams, a significant factor for depth players on Harbaugh’s team. He was given more responsibilities after outside linebacker Adisa Isaac left with an injury. Isaac and Ojabo are competing for a spot on the roster, but Isaac has had a stronger camp. However, with Isaac out for a few weeks with a dislocated elbow, Ojabo will have a greater chance of making the team.

This article has been updated.