Over four weeks, two preseason games and 18 training camp practices, jobs have been won, jobs have been lost and questions have been answered about the Ravens’ roster.

Only one more audition, Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders in Landover, remains for players on the bubble to prove they belong on the 53-man roster. Roster cuts will come Tuesday.

Halfway through camp, The Banner polled media members who’d covered practices regularly about players who stood out for the right and wrong reasons. Now, with camp wrapped up, the Banner went back to find out how the media feels about the state of the team with Week 1 approaching.

Strongest position group

Position group Votes Running back 8 Secondary 6 Defensive line 2 Tight end 1

The Ravens typically carry three running backs, but the group has done so well this preseason that coach John Harbaugh floated the idea of carrying four. The group has talent and depth. It’s headlined by Derrick Henry, and Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell each add a different element behind him. Second-year running back Rasheen Ali has had a solid camp, especially as a returner, and would be the fourth back.

The secondary has the most star-studded lineup, featuring five former first-round picks and three Pro Bowlers. The defensive backfield is a mix of proven veterans and hungry, young talent. The biggest knock on the group is its injury struggles. Two late-round draft picks, Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, are out for the season, while starting safety Ar’Darius Washington faces a long recovery from his Achilles tendon injury. Safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander have been in and out of practice with minor injuries.

Weakest position group

Position group Votes Offensive line 10 Inside linebacker 5 Quarterback 1 Special teams 1

The Ravens return all but one starting offensive lineman, and guard Andrew Vorhees filled their last hole quickly. But there are questions about the talent of the guards and the unit’s overall depth. Third-round pick Emery Jones Jr.’s shoulder injury kept him out of offseason workouts and training camp, lowering the group’s upside. Fifth-round pick Carson Vinson is a work in progress — although he could be a good piece, the Ravens are in trouble if he gets thrown out there too early.

The inside linebacker position has a star in Roquan Smith, but it needs Trenton Simpson to make a huge leap from last year — or for one of the rookies to surpass him. Luckily, fourth-round pick Teddye Buchanan and undrafted rookies Chandler Martin and Jay Higgins have impressed (see below), and coaches have said they’re pleased with Simpson.

The most surprising vote here is for quarterback, considering the room features two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. However, reserves Cooper Rush and Devin Leary have not impressed, and one small injury could leave the Ravens exposed.

MVP of camp and preseason

Player Votes OLB Mike Green 5 WR Devontez Walker 4 WR Rashod Bateman 2 ILB Jay Higgins 2 DB Reuben Lowery 2 CB Marlon Humphrey 1 RB Keaton Mitchell 1

Green was widely considered a first-round talent but fell in the NFL draft because of character concerns. He’s proven why his talent was never in question as he’s adapted quickly to the speed of the game. He’s held his own against the starters in practice and has popped in games.

Walker came back from a quiet rookie year and emerged as one of the standout players of both camp and the preseason. He has made plays on 50-50 balls in traffic and on deep shots throughout practices. After a quiet preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Walker was the Ravens’ leading receiver Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, making six catches for 61 yards.

Wide receiver Devontez Walker caught six passes last week against the Dallas Cowboys. (Florence Shen/The Banner)

Most pleasant surprise

Player Votes DB Reuben Lowery 7 DL Aeneas “Fub” Peebles 3 WR Devontez Walker 2 S Sanoussi Kane 1 K Tyler Loop 1 CB Keyon Martin 1 DL C.J. Okoye 1 G Andrew Vorhees 1

An undersized, undrafted defensive back, Lowery quickly announced himself with his ability to always be around the ball. He has stacked pass breakups and interceptions in practices and games, bolstering his case for the 53-man roster. In addition to being a ball hawk, Lowery has shown he can play both cornerback and safety. That’s key for a defense that emphasizes versatility.

Cornerback Reuben Lowery has made a case for a spot on the 53-man roster. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Peebles, also undersized for his position, is a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech. Harbaugh explained that, although he doesn’t fit the mold of past Ravens interior defensive linemen, the 6-foot, 289-pound Peebles provides a different element because of his explosiveness. Assistant coaches have raved about the rookie, and he’s been a difference maker in the preseason.

Confidence level in Tyler Loop (1-10 scale)

Rating Votes 8.5 2 8 3 7.5 3 7 6 6 3 Average 7.3

Loop arrived in Baltimore with the burden of high expectations. The Ravens have long been known for their special teams under Harbaugh, who came up as a special teams coordinator and worked for over a decade with Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Loop’s also the first kicker the organization has ever drafted.

Unofficially, Loop attempted 101 field goals in team drills over the course of camp and the preseason. He finished 90-for-101 (89.1%), with his longest make coming from 63 yards. Loop has yet to kick in a regular-season game, but in two preseason games, he’s 6-for-8. He missed from 46 and 50 yards.