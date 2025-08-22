Early Thursday afternoon, Ravens players circled around coach John Harbaugh on a grass field in Owings Mills. They’d reached the end of their final training camp practice. This wouldn’t be their last day together as a 90-man roster at the team facility, but the end was closing in.

On Saturday, the Ravens will play the Washington Commanders in Landover in their preseason finale. On Tuesday, they’ll finalize their initial 53-man roster. Only a handful of spots are up for grabs. The bubble can be an unforgiving place.

“I think there’s a subtle change” in atmosphere, Harbaugh said Thursday. “I think there’s a subtle change toward, ‘OK, it’s real. What’s next for me? Am I going to have an opportunity here or possibly somewhere else?’ I think that’s on guys’ minds.”

With outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (elbow) headed to injured reserve next week and rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) expected to remain on the non-football-injury/illness list, the Ravens have a better sense of just how many roster spots are up for grabs. But it’s not many — maybe just four or five overall, depending on the early-season availability of injured tight end Isaiah Likely (foot).

Here’s a look at where 12 Ravens on the bubble stand as roster cuts loom.

Near locks

RB Rasheen Ali: After the Ravens’ win Saturday over the Dallas Cowboys, Harbaugh said the team’s plan “right now” was to keep four running backs: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and, yes, Ali. The 2024 fifth-round pick looks like the Ravens’ best kick returner, and his value there might be enough to earn a roster spot. The Ravens weren’t bad returning kickoffs last season — they finished 15th in overall efficiency, according to FTN — but the NFL’s new touchback rules have put even more pressure on teams to field dynamic ball carriers. Ali is a smooth open-field runner with impressive acceleration who averaged 26.8 yards on his four returns last year. If he stays healthy and protects the ball Saturday — and if the Ravens’ plans don’t change — he should be a shoo-in.

C Corey Bullock: The second-year lineman, who played tackle at Maryland before moving inside as an undrafted rookie in Baltimore, has earned high marks from coaches and teammates alike. After another steady performance against Dallas, Bullock’s second start of the preseason, quarterback Cooper Rush called him “very smart” and said he “runs the show.” Ali praised his ability as a presnap communicator in pass protection. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Bullock is athletic enough to play guard, and he’s distanced himself from fellow linemen Nick Samac and Darrian Dalcourt in the battle for a reserve job up front.

DB Reuben Lowery: The undrafted rookie from Football Championship Subdivision school Tennessee-Chattanooga might’ve changed his roster hopes Saturday. Despite his strong showing in offseason workouts and training camp practices, the 5-9, 204-pound Lowery didn’t flash in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Another quiet game against the Cowboys, and perhaps the Commanders as well, could’ve kept his talents secret. But Lowery picked off a pass from Dallas’ Joe Milton, held up well in coverage in the slot and at safety and finished with a handful of tackles in the win. Now, barring a disastrous showing in Landover, the Ravens likely can’t afford to try to sneak him on to their practice squad.

On the bubble

ILB Jay Higgins: Pro Football Focus grades are robbed of most context in the preseason, where starters don’t often suit up and even top reserves barely play more than a half. But Higgins’ rank as PFF’s No. No. 4 off-ball linebacker (among players with at least 20 defensive snaps) matches the eye test. The undrafted rookie from Iowa has an interception, a strip sack and a team-high-tying five tackles on defense. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr, a former undrafted inside linebacker himself, said Wednesday that there’s “no reason why he shouldn’t play a long time in this league.” Higgins’ smaller frame (6-0, 230 pounds) is a hindrance at times, but if he can continue to show a nose for the ball and contribute on special teams, the Ravens could make space for a fifth inside linebacker. Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, rookie Teddye Buchanan and Jake Hummel are already expected to make the roster.

ILB Chandler Martin: The Ravens might keep only four inside linebackers on their 53-man roster, and they’re certainly not keeping more than five. Martin, an undrafted free agent from Memphis, would have to wrestle a job away from Higgins. He could do that by proving his edge on special teams. Martin played 13 snaps there against Dallas, tied for the most of any Raven besides kicker Tyler Loop, and has two assisted special teams tackles this preseason. He’s also flashed on defense, creating pressures and closing well in space. Harbaugh said Thursday that Martin is “in the mix, for sure.”

CB Keyon Martin: The undrafted rookie’s climb has been swift and steady. In the Ravens’ preseason opener, Martin saw the field relatively early, making his debut on the Colts’ fourth drive. On Saturday, the Louisiana product started at slot corner while earning some snaps out wide and on special teams, notching a tackle for loss and a safety on the Cowboys’ opening drive. According to PFF, when targeted in coverage this preseason, he’s allowed three catches on six passes for just 32 yards. The 5-9, 170-pound Martin, unsurprisingly, has not played many special teams snaps so far — just 14 total entering Saturday. But he is, surprisingly, tied with Brade for the team lead with two solo special teams tackles. If Martin shows he’s not too small to contribute there, he could force his way onto the roster.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) runs a drill during the team’s training camp this week. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

S Beau Brade: The former River Hill and Maryland standout had to wait for the second half to make his debut Saturday, a sign he’s slipped behind Lowery on the safety depth chart. But Brade’s best hope for making the 53-man roster was always going to rest on his special teams ability. He was among coordinator Chris Horton’s most active contributors as a rookie last season, and he led the Ravens in special teams snaps against Indianapolis. Brade already has two solo special teams tackles this preseason, tied for the team lead, and can contribute on several units. Even if his defensive potential is limited, Harbaugh has typically prioritized special teams experience for the Ravens’ final roster spots. That could be enough for Brade to hold off his younger challengers.

Dark horses

C Nick Samac: The 2024 seventh-round pick didn’t appear in a single game his rookie year. Now, through two preseason games, he’s seemingly third on the center pecking order, behind Tyler Linderbaum and Bullock. The Ravens are reluctant to part ways with their draft picks, but Samac was taken No. 228 overall, and Bullock is another young, cheap player.

OL Darrian Dalcourt: The second-year lineman, a Baltimore native and St. Frances graduate, played just 15 snaps at right guard against Dallas. Dalcourt hasn’t allowed a pressure this preseason, according to PFF, and has experience playing center. But if the Ravens keep 10 or fewer linemen, a return to the practice squad seems likely.

OL Garrett Delinger: The Ravens were at one point hoping to work the seventh-round pick into the mix at center. Instead, Dellinger has played exclusively at left guard throughout the preseason, where he hasn’t stood out against second- and third-stringers. The rookie was called for a false start against Indianapolis and gave up a pressure against Dallas, according to PFF. Given his limited draft pedigree, he’s another practice squad candidate.

DL C.J. Okoye: Few Ravens made a bigger impression in their preseason opener than the 6-6, 370-pound Nigeria native, who never played college football. Okoye had three tackles against the Colts and showed surprising ability as a pass rusher from the nose tackle position. But he remains a work in progress, as he showed in a quiet performance against the Cowboys. Okoye spent two seasons on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad before signing with the Ravens this offseason, and Harbaugh said he’s come “light-years” in his development. Still, there’s plenty more to learn, and the Ravens’ defensive line is deep enough that even veteran Brent Urban will likely start the year on the practice squad.

DL C.J. Ravenell: The second-year lineman has been one of the Ravens’ most impressive players this preseason. Ravenell, a former undrafted free agent who made the practice squad as a rookie, leads the team in pressures (seven) and defensive line snaps (68), according to PFF. But the Ravens are rich with three-techniques — linemen who line up over the outside shoulder of the guard — and Ravenell has played only sparingly on special teams. He may need another big performance Saturday to force the Ravens to reconsider their investment in more proven veterans.