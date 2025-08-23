LANDOVER — The Ravens ended their preseason Saturday with a blowout win, a perfect record and a few roster decisions to make.

After a 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh will enter Week 1 with one of the NFL’s best teams. But there’s not space for everyone on the 53-man roster, which will be finalized by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Who will seize the team’s last few open jobs? Here’s a look at how the Ravens could set their initial roster.

Offense (25)

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush

Jackson is one of the NFL’s best players. Rush, until Saturday, hadn’t looked like one of the NFL’s better backup quarterbacks. Interceptions were a problem in practices and games this summer. The hope in Baltimore, as always, is that the Ravens won’t need their QB2 except in case of blowouts.

Devin Leary, meanwhile, might have played his last preseason game in Baltimore. The 2024 sixth-round pick hasn’t made the leap that Ravens officials hoped he would. DeCosta will have to look for a new Day 3 project in next year’s draft.

Running back (4): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali

It wasn’t long ago that the Ravens set their initial roster with four running backs. In 2023, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Hill and Mitchell all made the team. In practice, though, it was a three-man room; Mitchell was soon placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury he’d suffered in his first NFL camp. He didn’t make his Ravens debut until Week 6.

This summer, all four backs are at least reasonably healthy. Mitchell missed time in camp with a hamstring injury and sat out Saturday’s game but has two weeks to prepare for Week 1.

The biggest difference between 2023 and 2025? The NFL’s “dynamic” kickoff. Ali ran well in the preseason (37 carries for 135 yards) and showed good hands out of the backfield, but his biggest play came on a 69-yard kick return against the Indianapolis Colts. Changes to the touchback rules should give returners more opportunities to return kicks, and Ali has stood out with his vision and acceleration.

Will that be enough for him to secure a roster spot? It could be if you believe Harbaugh, who said the Ravens are keeping four running backs.

Wide receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester

The Ravens have built a talented, versatile wide receiver room for Jackson. The top five might be the deepest in franchise history, led by a Pro Bowl pick in Flowers. Bateman and Walker both took a step forward this summer, and Hopkins has contested-catch ability the Ravens have lacked at the position. Even an unproven rookie like Wester offers special teams value as a punt returner.

Anthony Miller and Dayton Wade, meanwhile, would be strong practice squad pieces.

Tight end/fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

Likely broke a bone in his foot in late July. Under one reported best-case timetable — six weeks — he’d be back by mid-September. Under the worst-case timetable — eight weeks — he’d be back by late September, perhaps missing the Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even if Likely is unavailable for all of September, he could benefit from front-office optimism. Under NFL rules, if he’s placed on injured reserve, Likely wouldn’t be able to practice until after Week 4, potentially hurting his acclimation process. If he remains on the active roster, Likely could practice whenever he’s cleared by team doctors. Every rep will matter as he works back into game shape.

When Likely does return, the tight end room should be one of the NFL’s best. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, who spent last season on the Ravens’ practice squad, could offer solid depth if he lands there again.

Offensive line (9): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Ben Cleveland, Joe Noteboom, Carson Vinson, Corey Bullock

The Ravens’ biggest questions on offense are in the trenches, but at least their veterans made it out of camp in good health. Their starting line has been all but locked in since early in camp, and their top two reserves, Cleveland and Noteboom, should be at least serviceable options if called upon.

Bullock, a converted tackle who started at center in all three preseason games, was likely the last lineman to make the cut here. Still, he could be closer to contributing than Vinson, a developmental rookie who has good tools but needs a good bit of fine-tuning.

The group’s biggest disappointments might be two rookies. Third-round pick Emery Jones Jr., who was expected to compete for snaps as a swing tackle and perhaps fight for a starting guard spot, is expected to start the season on the non-football-injury/illness list as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Jones hasn’t participated in team drills since the end of last season for LSU and likely won’t be available to practice until late September or early October, at the earliest. This could turn into a redshirt year.

Seventh-round pick Garrett Dellinger, meanwhile, has struggled to distinguish himself from other interior candidates like center Nick Samac, a 2024 seventh-round pick, and Darrian Dalcourt. A few should end up on the Ravens’ practice squad, along with promising undrafted rookie tackle Gerad Lichtenhan.

Jalyn Armour-Davis intercepts a pass in the second quarter Saturday. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Defense (25)

Defensive line (5): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles

Maybe no position was as consistent throughout camp and the preseason as the Ravens’ defensive line. Almost everyone in the mix for snaps flashed in practices or games. The quietest projected contributor was Jenkins, but the Ravens don’t need him to be more than a rotational run stuffer. Although Jenkins’ low base salary ($1.3 million) could make him expendable, there are no other obvious candidates at nose tackle.

As a vested veteran, Jenkins would not be subject to waivers if released. Same goes for Brent Urban. If his next job is on the Ravens’ practice squad, as expected, he would be a top option for call-ups during the season.

The Ravens’ roster crunch up front could leave them holding their breath on Tuesday. C.J. Ravenell spent his rookie season on the practice squad last year, impressed as an interior pass rusher in his first two preseason games but likely won’t have a spot on the 53-man roster. If he’s waived, he could be a target for claims from lineman-needy teams. If Ravenell remains in Baltimore, the former undrafted rookie should have a path to the field, whether it’s in 2025 or 2026.

Harbaugh said this month that C.J. Okoye has come “light-years” in his development, but the 6-foot-6, 370-pound Nigeria native has plenty to figure out. Because Okoye entered the NFL as an International Player Pathway program in 2023, the Ravens could keep him as an extra 17th player on their practice squad.

Outside linebacker (5): Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, David Ojabo

Adisa Isaac is expected to land on injured reserve after suffering ligament damage in his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday. Harbaugh said Isaac, a 2024 third-round pick who struggled with hamstring injuries as a rookie, could return “maybe midway in the season.”

His injury brought clarity to the positional picture. The Ravens entered camp open to the possibility that they could keep six outside linebackers on their roster. Now they need only five.

Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick, hasn’t contributed much on special teams over his career, and his two biggest preseason highlights came on unblocked plays. But the Ravens remain optimistic about his upside in the final year of his rookie contract. And their top four at the position seem much improved from last year.

Undrafted rookie Kaimon Rucker entered Saturday leading all Ravens outside linebackers in preseason pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He should find his way to a practice squad spot. Baltimore native Malik Hamm has flashed as well.

Inside linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jake Hummel

For much of camp, it seemed unlikely that the Ravens would keep more than four inside linebackers. Smith and Simpson are expected to start. Buchanan, a fourth-round pick, is expected to learn the ropes. Hummel’s expected to contribute on special teams.

But Jay Higgins IV and Chandler Martin could change the calculus and perhaps force the Ravens to keep just 24 offensive players. Higgins recorded a hurry in the third quarter one play before Martin broke up a pass, continuing their impressive preseasons.

The Ravens have a proud tradition of finding diamond-in-the-rough inside linebackers and developing them into solid starters. But their roster is deep enough that both could end up waived.

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis

This group is defined by its high-end talent: three first-round picks, two All-Pros, impressive measurables up and down the depth chart.

But health concerns are always lurking. Injuries have sidelined sixth-round picks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam for the season. Alexander hasn’t practiced in two weeks as he gets his knee back to full strength. Awuzie’s medical history is full of red flags. And Armour-Davis’ durability remains a concern, even after an impressive camp.

Undrafted rookie nickel back Keyon Martin emerged as a preseason playmaker, recording a safety against the Cowboys and returning an interception for a touchdown Saturday, but his smaller frame (5-9, 170 pounds) limits his special teams potential.

Safety (5): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane, Reuben Lowery, Beau Brade

The group’s only real hiccup in camp was Hamilton’s brief absence because of a “camp deal”-type injury. Otherwise, Starks has looked like a ready-made starter and Kane has performed well enough to keep the Ravens out of the free-agent market.

Maybe the biggest surprise of the summer is Lowery, a versatile undrafted rookie who’s likely played his way onto the roster. He started the Ravens’ final two preseason games, highlighted by an interception against the Cowboys.

Brade’s special teams ability should give him the nod for one of the Ravens’ final roster spots. The former River Hill and Maryland standout entered Saturday having played at least four preseason snaps on the kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage, punt return and field goal block teams, according to PFF. He was active as a rookie last season, and special teams coordinator Chris Horton could use some continuity after losing several key contributors this offseason.

Special teams (3)

Specialists (3): Tyler Loop, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

No surprises here. For the first time since 2011, the Ravens will enter Week 1 with a kicker not named Justin Tucker. Loop earned the job after a solid performance last Saturday against the Cowboys and finished the preseason 9-for-11 overall. He made all three of his field goals Saturday, including a 61-yarder.

Loop has big cleats to fill, but Stout should feel the pressure, too. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.