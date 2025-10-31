Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry thinks it might be time voters give tight end Charlie Kolar consideration.

After all, Kolar has scored touchdowns in consecutive wins for the alive-again Ravens (3-5), who beat Miami 28-6 on Thursday night.

Both times, he was wide open. As Kolar himself has joked, teams forget about the “fat white guy,” leaving him unguarded.

“Oh yeah, for sure, he does [get overlooked],” wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. “I’m not going to lie; he does. They forget about Charlie. That’s why he was so wide open; nobody is ever expecting Charlie to go out for a pass.”

Fellow tight end Isaiah Likely, who had his most productive game of the season, said it’s just “ignorant” for teams to overlook Kolar. But they do. Kolar scored Thursday on what he said was basically the same play he scored on Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe it worked again,” Kolar said. “[It was] very similar. I sell the down block, and then I kind of tripped on the D-lineman but kept my feet, and then I was wide open. So Lamar [Jackson] just tossed it out there.”

Kolar celebrated both with a spike of the football — which Likely dared to say might be better than Mark Andrews’ signature spike. (Fullback Patrick Ricard, who is considered part of the position group, was hesitant to get behind that idea.)

But Likely and Ricard agreed that they felt early on it was going to be a “tight ends type of game.” They were right, with the three tight ends finishing with 105 yards and three touchdowns.

That kind of stat line was expected from this vaunted group. But nothing has gone quite as planned this season.

Likely broke his foot at the end of July. Although he was on the 53-man roster, he didn’t return to the field until Week 4. He had just five catches for 26 yards before catching three passes for 60 yards against Miami.

Andrews, who returned motivated by the game-tying pass he dropped in the AFC playoffs, had just two touchdowns and 24 yards coming into Week 9. Both touchdowns were against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He equaled that total Thursday.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews scores a touchdown against Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in the first half. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Heading into Thursday’s game, the Ravens’ tight ends ranked second to last in total yardage in the NFL, ahead of only the Bears.

“I feel like it’s just a stress relief, being able to run with the ball in your hands, being able to celebrate, being able to have a connection with your boys,” Likely said.

Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas breaks up a pass intended for Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Jackson called their contributions “huge.”

“Shoutout to those guys,” he said.

Coach John Harbaugh said he liked seeing them “come alive.”

“It felt good,” Bateman said. “We have some of the best tight ends in the game, and we all know that. To be able to get them involved and showcase what they do ... we all know what Mark can do. We all know what ‘Zay’ [Likely] can do, so it was good to see them go out and get their flowers tonight.”

Ricard said it wasn’t something the offense planned, although he said the position group understands the impact it can have.

“I feel like that’s the talk that we all have before the game even starts,” Likely said. “We just let them know, like, just let the whole group be that spark. Win your one-eleventh, and let the offense be the offense. I feel like you’ll see a tight end at ... the point of attack on a lot of plays. If we win our one-on-ones, the play’s usually positive.”

All they can ask for is a win, Kolar said, and if one of them has success, the rest of them celebrate because it’s a room of “selfless guys.” On Thursday, there was enough to go around.