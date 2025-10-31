Everyone on the Ravens’ offense saw their production suffer when Lamar Jackson was nursing his injured hamstring. But Baltimore’s tight ends might have had the most to gripe about. Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar combined for 126 receiving yards and one touchdown in games started by Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley.

All that changed the moment Jackson returned.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down the strong performances from the Ravens’ tight ends in a 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Then, they break down an impressive game for the defense.

Tune in live at 12:30 a.m.