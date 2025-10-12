Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens will be without their MVP quarterback as they take on the Los Angeles Rams, but backup quarterback Cooper Rush will have his top target, wide receiver Zay Flowers.

After being down a long list of Pro Bowlers and starters in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, the Ravens slowly returned to health over the past week.

They saw Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) return, as well as Pro Bowlers cornerback Marlon Humphrey (Calf) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

Even Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) who has not practiced since training camp returned to the field, although he was ruled out Friday after remaining a limited participant.

By the final day of the week, the Ravens were only missing MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique); all three are inactive against the Rams.

The most surprising player on the list was rookie defensive tackle Aeneas “Fub” Peebles, who has seen an increased role since defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury and Broderick Washington was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Flowers was Rush’s top target in his first start as the Ravens quarterback. He caught all five of his targets for 72 yards, accounting for more than a third of Rush’s 14 completions.

The Ravens only had 163 passing yards in their 44-10 loss to the Texans without Jackson at the helm.

On the offensive side, the Ravens’ two most significant missing parts are Jackson and Ricard, who played a huge role as a blocker and was an occasional pass catcher.

On defense, the Ravens are missing Smith, who wears the green dot signifying he has a radio to communicate with coaches and receive play calls, and Awuzie, who brings experience as a cornerback. They are also down outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who they traded to the Los Angeles Chargers, but added safety Alohi Gilman, who will hopefully allow them to use Hamilton in more ways. On Saturday they waived defensive back Reuben Lowery, an undrafted free agent rookie who’d unexpectedly made the team and played every defensive snap a week ago.

With Hamilton back, rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan will most likely yield the green dot to the more experienced player.

Rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson was also inactive. He has not been activated for a game yet.