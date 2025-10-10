Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his sixth practice in a row, making it unlikely he starts Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams as the Ravens look for their second win of the season.

Jackson left Week 4’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter with a hamstring injury that coach John Harbaugh later said built up over time rather than occurred on one play.

The Ravens invested in a backup quarterback this offseason, signing Cooper Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million contract. Rush was 9-5 when starting for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Ravens were 4-9 without Jackson since he became a starter.

After losing to the Houston Texans in embarrassing fashion, the Ravens are now 1-4 for the season and 4-10 without Jackson. Rush is now 9-6 when starting.

Coach John Harbaugh did not give an answer when asked about Jackson, saying to wait for the injury report, but Rush took questions from the media Friday.

The Rams have the seventh-best pressure rate on non-blitzes (38.5%), according to Sports Info Solutions, and are tied for third in allowed yards per carry (3.5). The Ravens’ offensive line, which has underperformed this season, will have a big test protecting Rush and opening lanes in the run game without the threat of Jackson’s legs.

The Ravens have a bye in Week 7, which will give Jackson further time to recover.

The Ravens were also missing Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury suffered against the Chiefs. He was working out before the rest of the team took the field.

Wide receiver Tez Walker has been limited by an oblique injury, and he was missing Friday.

The Ravens got back starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who missed last week with a hamstring injury. The Ravens’ secondary now has all its starting defensive backs, although some may not be ready to go against the Rams.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, who missed Thursday for personal reasons, was also back.

Harbaugh also gave an update on safety Ar’Darius Washington who was expected to start before he tore his Achilles in the offseason.

“From my understanding, he’s doing well,” Harbaugh said. “There’s been no setback, I know that. We were talking November, December back then. Haven’t heard anything to change that, so I’ll be hoping for that.”