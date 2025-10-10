Sportscaster Craig Heist has died, his radio station, 106.7 The Fan, announced Friday.

Heist, who had worked for the station since 2013, covered Washington and Baltimore sports and was a fixture in press boxes for over 30 years.

“106.7 The Fan is saddened by the passing of our longtime friend and colleague Craig Heist,” the station said in a post on X. “Craig was a longtime anchor and reporter for 106.7 The Fan and postgame host on the Nationals Radio Network since 2013, and had a storied career at stations across the Mid-Atlantic region. But above all, Craig was a husband, friend, and sports lover. Press boxes across the DMV will never be the same without his wide smile and infectious laugh. We will keep his family in our thoughts.”

Heist began his broadcasting career at WKHI in Ocean City, where he covered high school sports and did play-by-play and color commentary for Salisbury football.

He then worked for WTOP for 14 years before joining 106.7 The Fan. He also covered the NFL, NBA, NHL and college sports for ESPN Radio, Sirius NFL Network, SB Nation, CBS Sports, the Associated Press and Metro Networks.

He won Maryland Sportscaster of the Year three times.

On Friday, tributes poured in from D.C. and Baltimore teams, as well as fans and media members who shared press boxes with him.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of long-time sports broadcaster, Craig Heist. Heisty’s dedication, professionalism and warm presence were always felt throughout the press box, and he will be missed by many within the Ravens organization and the entire regional sports community,” the Ravens posted on X. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who had the honor to know him.”

Other sports journalists weighed in, too.

“Heartbroken to hear about Craig Heist, who was a friend with whom I spent so many nights in the Camden Yards press box covering Orioles games the last 15 years,” said Luke Jones, who covers the Ravens and Orioles for Baltimore Positive. “He was one of a kind and so helpful and kind to me (and so many others). Baseball season won’t be the same without him.”

Mark Zuckerman, who covers the Nationals for MASN, the regional sports network, called Heist “the real deal.”

“Heisty was loud. He was funny. He was highly opinionated. He could be inappropriate at times,” Zuckerman wrote. “And yet everyone who interacted with him adored him, because he genuinely cared about everyone he knew. He was the real deal. Press boxes throughout the DMV will never be the same.”