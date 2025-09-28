NEW YORK — So this is how it ends. It ends on a sunny afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the outcome long expected yet finally here. It ends with offseason plans and vows for improvement and a bitterness that must linger within the minds of the Orioles.

For the past two seasons, Game 162 was just the start. As it turned out, Baltimore didn’t do much in the postseason, but there was at least something to look forward to at the end of September.

This year, there are no tears. This has been coming for far too long for that vibrant an emotional release. There is instead the dull ache of shortcomings from almost everyone involved in the organization, and the finale to this season comes in the form of a series sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees.

The 3-2 loss Sunday encapsulated some of the problems for the Orioles over the course of the season. Even with a solid pitching effort, the bats weren’t lively enough.

Baltimore finishes the year 75-87 and enters a pivotal offseason full of questions.

There was a momentary lift of spirits in the fourth inning. Back-to-back solo homers from Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson — creating a three-way tie with Jackson Holliday for the team lead with 17 homers — against right-hander Luis Gil briefly gave Baltimore a lead.

For Henderson, that was his first homer since Aug. 24. The power drop-off was one of the more noticeable regressions among Orioles players, but he is far from alone in underperforming. The offense at large scuffled for much of the second half.

That lead evaporated rapidly, too. Right-hander Kyle Bradish allowed the game-tying run in the bottom half of the fourth, and he finished his short season with two runs in four innings. Bradish largely impressed in his return from elbow surgery. He completed only 32 innings but had a 2.53 ERA.

After Bradish, right-hander Dean Kremer closed his account with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. He finished one inning shy of his career high, and his 4.19 ERA was another positive pitching development as he looks set to be a back-end rotation option next year, too.

The Yankees broke through against right-hander Rico Garcia, though. Ben Rice, who homered against Bradish in the first inning, launched his second long ball of the game in the eighth.

Even with the win, New York finished second in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays. The tight division battle came down to the final day, and the Orioles would’ve made Toronto’s job easier had they won. But, with a tiebreaker in favor of the Blue Jays, their own win against the Tampa Bay Rays finished a strong season with a title.

Three American League East teams will head to the postseason: the Blue Jays, Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The Orioles looked up at them for most of the season, and that’s where they ended, in last place in the division.

From here, the Orioles will disperse for the winter. They will reflect on all that went wrong, and that reflection may point the finger multiple ways. There were injuries and underperformances. There were firings and a trade deadline sell-off. All of that led to Sunday, which ended in another loss.

So here it is, the offseason. It will be a critical one for all involved.

This article will be updated.