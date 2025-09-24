“NOW HIRING! Starting salary $83,362.”

That’s what the U.S. Capitol Police have been advertising on a banner behind a plane circling Camden Yards of late. Before a game this homestand, some Orioles coaches noticed — and were quick to joke about how given their circumstances, it might be worth looking into.

This is an uneasy time in a lot of pockets of the Orioles organization, and the coaching room is a hotspot of uncertainty. Seasons like this often carry consequences, and since manager Brandon Hyde and major league field coordinator Tim Cossins were dismissed in May, one of the many lingering questions has been the fate of the rest of the staff.

About the only thing that feels inevitable right now is that there will be some degree of change to the Orioles’ coaching staff. Any number of factors could influence the magnitude of that change. A hypothetical permanent manager installed in Tony Mansolino’s place would want a say in staffing.

I’ll just say this. Any kind of summary judgment on this group based on this season will be a mistake. There might not be a right way to go about these decisions, but that would certainly be the wrong one.

On a basic level that’s because there are 11 coaches on staff, plus a former coach in Mansolino, and the range of roles and responsibilities is wide. Unless you just want to simply smear the stain of this season on everyone, you can’t really paint with a broad brush.

Let’s start then with the two most visible groups: the pitching coaches and the hitting coaches. While starting pitching woes had an outsized role in the miserable start to the season that cost Hyde his job and the Orioles any chance at competing, those woes feel like they have more to do with roster construction and health rather than instruction.

Orioles pitching coaches Ryan Klimek, left, and Drew French, center, as well as interim manager Tony Mansolino, right, watch catcher Adley Rutschman (35) from the dugout on May 30. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The second year of pitching coach Drew French, assistant pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer and pitching strategy coach Ryan Klimek hasn’t been as statistically successful as the first year, but they’ve certainly earned the right to have another go at it with a healthy group next year. The Trevor Rogers revival almost solidifies that on its own.

The hitting side — which was just remade last fall — is a far more polarizing area. Cody Asche was the offensive strategy coach for two years with co-hitting coaches Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte, who both moved on after the 2024 season. Asche became the primary hitting coach with assistant Sherman Johnson promoted from the Orioles’ minor league operation and Asche’s former teammate Tommy Joseph also hired as an assistant after spending 2024 with the Mariners.

This has not been a good Orioles offense this year for a variety of reasons. Health has been part of it, but the group has underperformed expectations. The coaches aren’t hiding from that, but to pin it on them would mean a few things. Chiefly, it would blame them for either causing the issues that led so many players to scuffle, or for not being able to fix them. Neither is true. It would discount the impact of having so many key players missing for long stretches.

And it would also discount the reality that they’re very capable coaches and the core goals they’re trying to communicate and achieve with the players — good swing decisions and hard elevated contact — are what the organization wants and believes. The front office hasn’t publicly wavered in its belief that the best offenses do those things well.

Considering these coaches bring continuity, familiarity and rapport with the players, and that their alignment with the team’s philosophies was part of the reason this staff was put in place last year, judging them under these conditions would be harsh, albeit understandable. The question the front office would have to ask if they replaced them is who can effectively communicate these objectives and instructions if this group couldn’t, and more to the point, is there a better philosophy out there that the Orioles need to pivot to?

I’d keep the hitting coaches in place if it were my choice. They were dealt a brutal hand this year and know more intimately than anyone what needs to be fixed. Starting from scratch requires a period of trust-building that might actually hinder the rapid turnaround this lineup requires.

Orioles interim third base/infield coach Buck Britton (46) observes the game as outfielder Colton Cowser (17) takes his at-bat on June 11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

And that leaves a group of coaches outside those departments to evaluate, with base coach and defensive responsibilities split among them. Buck Britton, long viewed as a rising star in the organization, took over for Mansolino as third base coach this year and was a new addition to the staff this year alongside bench coach Robinson Chirinos. John Mabry joined the group mid-season, and on the other end of the spectrum are long-time staffers Anthony Sanders (first base coach) and Grant Anders (major league development coach).

These positions feel most tied to Mansolino’s future, and thus makes them vulnerable. Mansolino eventually steadied the ship and has the admiration of the clubhouse for his work to do so, but the front office’s preference in that role long-term is unknown. There are bigger names with more experience who could be available if that’s the direction Mike Elias and his group feel is necessary.

A new manager would naturally look to roles like this to bring his own connections onto the staff. They’re also the hardest roles to evaluate when, again, each position on the field outside the middle infield has been a revolving door of players both qualified and unqualified for major league roles. I see the work that goes into preparing whoever is on the roster for each night’s games, and it doesn’t change based on who is involved.

As with the hitting coaches, there’s a balance of familiarity and fresh perspective the Orioles will need to balance. Mansolino pointed out last week that the team has played much better as the season went on and credited the staff with that. It’s a credit to him and them that there’s even a slight chance that this group could stay intact, considering the dark path this team was on through mid-May.

The Orioles can look at this year’s likely division champions — the Toronto Blue Jays — who after losing 88 games last year mostly kept their staff intact and reaped the rewards.

They probably did that because they felt they had the right coaches. If the Orioles have a similarly high level of conviction in that after this bleak season, they can justify doing the same.

I doubt that’s the direction they’ll go. Too much has gone wrong for stability to be the No. 1 priority. But reacting to the last six months, while a pretty sizeable sample, would be over-indexing based on the outcomes above all else.

Mansolino would point out that those outcomes have improved. In some cases, he may have a point.

“If we use (70) players and we’ve traded everybody and done the whole deal, and our guys have played the way they have, I hope that reflects upon that coaching room in there,” Mansolino said. “I really hope that it does, and they deserve it. It is uncertain in a lot of ways and it is what we sign up for, when you become a coach —it’s a very unstable profession… but there’s still a responsibility, every single day, to go out and do the job the right way. By and large, without a doubt, our coaching staff here has done just that.”