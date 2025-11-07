Tony Mansolino has landed on his feet.

The Orioles interim manager, who stabilized a faltering organization this season but didn’t earn the full-time position, has been hired by the Atlanta Braves to become their third base coach.

Mansolino served as Baltimore’s third base coach before he was elevated into the interim manager position following Brandon Hyde’s firing in May. He finished with a 60-59 record at the helm, and he was under consideration for the full-time post before the Orioles decided on Craig Albernaz to lead the team.

Mansolino, 43, spent five seasons in Baltimore, with 4 1/2 of those coming as the third base coach. Before the Orioles, he held various roles throughout the Cleveland Guardians organization, including as a minor league manager.

The hiring of Albernaz made it unlikely Mansolino would return to Baltimore as a coach, considering he spent much of this season as skipper. Players credited Mansolino’s relationship-building techniques and his ability to communicate expectations.

But as Albernaz begins building his staff — which includes the hiring of hitting coach Dustin Lind — Mansolino didn’t fit. He’s joining a Braves organization that is undergoing similar restructuring.

Atlanta hired bench coach Walt Weiss to replace Brian Snitker after an underperforming season. The Braves finished with a 76-86 record.

Mansolino moving back to being a third base coach is not for a lack of confidence.

“In terms of being a full-time manager, yeah, I think I can do it anywhere,” Mansolino said during an end-of-season press conference. “I think I can do it in a big market. I think I can do it in a small market, a rebuilding team, a win-now team. So, at no point, even the day Mike kind of handed the reins to me, at no point did I feel overwhelmed or incapable of executing this job, and I think over the last 4 1/2 months, I basically did a local and national interview on a daily basis that was incredibly invasive, and I do feel strongly that I passed with flying colors in a lot of ways.”

That didn’t mean Mansolino wasn’t cognizant of how the major leagues operate. He was prepared to depart if necessary.

“I also understand the business and know how things kind of go and understand that I might have to wear a different uniform next year,” Mansolino said. “So hopeful to wear the Orioles one, and if that doesn’t work out, obviously gonna have to look around and go from there.”

That has led him to Atlanta, where he will likely be involved with infield defense as well, considering his experience doing that in Baltimore.