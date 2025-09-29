The Orioles will consider interim manager Tony Mansolino for their full-time managerial position, but president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Monday that Baltimore will also interview external candidates.

Elias described Mansolino as a “real candidate” and complimented many of the traits Mansolino exhibited during his four-and-a-half month tenure as interim manager. Mansolino, originally the third base coach, took over the club after manager Brandon Hyde was fired in May and finished the year with a 60-59 record.

“I think he’s a very talented guy and has a lot of skills that would add up to a great major league manager now or in the future,” Elias said during the team’s end-of-season press conference. “I’ve told him that we are going to utilize the opportunity to have the permanent chair vacant to talk to other people and learn and see who is available, who’s interested, and figure out who the right fit is for this team for 2026. That process is going to include him and he will be a real candidate, but I expect we are going to talk to other people, and we are initiating that process imminently.”

Elias said the goal is to hire a manager “ASAP,” because there will be competition for managers as other clubs begin their own searches.

The decision on who becomes the new manager will not rest solely with Elias. He said “different members of the ownership group will be very involved,” as well as Catie Griggs, the president of business operations. He called the managerial search “broad” and “thorough.”

Mansolino was outspoken in his belief that he can be a full-time manager in Baltimore or elsewhere.

“I got a lot of confidence in myself,” Mansolino said. “In terms of being a full-time manager, yeah, I think I can do it anywhere. I think I can do it in a big market. I think I can do it in a small market, a rebuilding team, a win-now team. So, at no point, even the day Mike kind of handed the reins to me, at no point did I feel overwhelmed or incapable of executing this job, and I think over the last four and a half months, I basically did a local and national interview on a daily basis that was incredibly invasive, and I do feel strongly that I passed with flying colors in a lot of ways.”

Still, he’s under no illusion that he may need to search for a new position with another organization in the near future. Mansolino also didn’t rule out a return to Baltimore in a different coaching role than manager.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias takes questions from reporters at the team’s end-of-season press conference. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

“I do feel strong that I’m in good standing here in one form or another,” Mansolino said. “That being said, I also understand the business and know how things kind of go and understand that I might have to wear a different uniform next year. So hopeful to wear the Orioles one and if that doesn’t work out, obviously gonna have to look around and go from there.”

Mansolino earned plaudits from players for his tough-love style of management. Multiple players noted that Mansolino has the right feel for when to criticize and when to pat a player on the back. But those relationships aren’t the lone factor when choosing the manager.

Elias said there could be value in adding an experienced manager to the equation. It would be the first time in years Baltimore added a manager with previous experience at this level before. When Elias joined in November 2018, he hired Hyde, a first-time manager, for the rebuilding years.

“Experience is usually, overwhelmingly usually, a big positive,” Elias said. “In our particular situation, I think it’ll definitely carry a lot of weight,” given the relative youth in the clubhouse.

Still, Elias said, experience doesn’t “guarantee success.” There will be “other perceived strengths and areas of lacking” that will be considered in the interview process.

Mansolino said he didn’t know whether he would be expected to interview for the position, although he noted that his stint as interim manager serves as an interview. He said that friends in the industry have told him not to interview for the position if asked; Mansolino, however, will participate in an interview if that’s Baltimore’s wish.

“This place has treated me incredibly good, and I’ll be forever thankful whichever path I go down in the future,” Mansolino said, “so if they want me to come in and interview, and they feel like I’m worthy of it, then I’ll do whatever they want.”

In addition, the Orioles may search for a general manager to serve under Elias, who was promoted to president of baseball operations in the spring. He said at the time, it wasn’t a priority to announce his promotion.

It remains to be seen whether Baltimore fills an additional front-office role. They previously interviewed White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield for the role, although Barfield is not interested in taking it, according to sources.

“It’s something we have begun to consider and explore, but obviously it’s got to be the right person, the right fit,” Elias said of a potential GM hire. “It may not happen imminently, but that is a pathway that’s available to us.”

Elias said the distinction in responsibilities between the general manager and president of baseball operations remains to be seen, as well.

“There’s certainly room for more high-level contributions to our department,” Elias said. “We want people that can help us. We also want people that can challenge us in a lot of areas, especially after you come off of a year where the organization didn’t meet its goals.”