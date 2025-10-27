The Orioles are in the process of finalizing a deal with Craig Albernaz to become the club’s next manager, a source confirmed. The move will elevate the associate manager for the Cleveland Guardians to the top job in Baltimore, where Albernaz will handle the task of guiding a young core back to contention.

A second source said Albernaz was a strong candidate dating back to last week.

The 42-year-old replaces interim manager Tony Mansolino, who was a candidate for the full-time position after guiding the team to a 60-59 record following the dismissal of Brandon Hyde in mid-May.

ESPN first reported the hiring of Albernaz.

Baltimore finished the season 75-87 and in last place in the American League East. The Orioles were one of several teams who had a managerial opening to begin the offseason, and after a largely hushed search, they’ve settled upon Albernaz, who will become a first-time manager.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias, who declined to comment, said at his end-of-season press conference that managerial experience could be a bonus, but wasn’t the only consideration.

Albernaz played as a catcher during his minor league career but then stepped into the coaching ranks shortly after retiring. His coaching career began with the Tampa Bay Rays in the minor leagues before he leaped to the majors for the San Francisco Giants as their bullpen and catching coach.

In November 2023, he joined Cleveland as the bench coach under manager Stephen Vogt. He was promoted to the associate manager position ahead of the 2025 season.

Albernaz and Vogt are close friends. But in the time Albernaz has been in Cleveland, he stood out by himself as a key piece of the coaching staff.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told MLB.com that Albernaz had “endeared himself to so many people in such a short time.”

“I think about how he didn’t have many preexisting relationships coming in, and he’s built so many great relationships across the organization,” Antonetti said.

Albernaz has been a sought-after candidate for two years. Last winter, the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox were interested in Albernaz, but he ultimately remained in Cleveland. This offseason, the Nationals also interviewed Albernaz.

Albernaz told MLB.com last year that turning down managerial positions was a difficult choice.

“It was difficult. It was,” Albernaz said. “It was tough, but also it wasn’t tough in the same regard, because I know where I’m at, I know what I value, what my wife values. ... I think it’s when you get to that position that you’re fortunate enough to have those conversations, you can kind of decipher what you value and what you want to see your future should be.”

The task now for Albernaz is to right the ship in Baltimore.

He will inherit a clubhouse full of young talent that hasn’t played to its potential. The Orioles had several key players finish with a sub-.700 OPS, including Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday and Tyler O’Neill. As part of that underachievement, the Orioles fell out of playoff contention early, missing October baseball for the first time since 2022.

There are bright spots, however, including the strong return from elbow surgery for right-hander Kyle Bradish and the breakout form of left-hander Trevor Rogers.