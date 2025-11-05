It’s hard to make a bad impression when your 2-year-old daughter is hamming it up on your lap. But new Orioles skipper Craig Albernaz said and did all the right things in his introduction to Baltimore on Tuesday. Now comes the hard part: turning his good intentions into winning.

Banner Baseball Show co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli break down what they heard from Albernaz in his first press conference. Then they react to the departures of coaches Robinson Chirinos, Cody Asche and Anthony Sanders. Finally, they discuss the reacquisition of reliever Andrew Kittredge.

Tune in live at 1:30 p.m.