Robinson Chirinos will not return as Orioles bench coach next season under manager Craig Albernaz, two sources told The Banner.

Chirinos was under contract next season, but the former catcher is seeking opportunities with other organizations, the sources said.

Chirinos joined Brandon Hyde’s staff as a first-time bench coach ahead of the 2025 season, and he was a popular figure in the clubhouse, especially among players who overlapped with him in 2022, when he served as a mentor for catcher Adley Rutschman.

The departure of Chirinos is part of a larger staff overhaul in Baltimore. Assistant hitting coaches Tommy Joseph and Sherman Johnson are not returning, sources said, with Johnson joining the Chicago White Sox as a minor league hitting coordinator. It remains to be seen whether lead hitting coach Cody Asche will continue in his role.

The first season for Chirinos on a major league coaching staff didn’t go well, with Hyde fired in May amid a poor start.

At the end of the season, Chirinos issued a rallying cry for the organization to perform better in 2026.

“Players, coaches, front office, if we’re going home and we’re sitting at home and we’re pissed watching these guys and others playing in the postseason, I believe we’re going to do everything we can to get back to the postseason and win a championship,” Chirinos said. “That’s where everything starts.

“If they’re at home tomorrow and they’re happy and they’re going out on vacation feeling good about this year, then that’s something they have to evaluate as a player, as a coach, as a front office member and maybe make some adjustments, tell yourself that’s not the right thing,” Chirinos continued. “I’m going to be sitting at home miserable tomorrow. I came here to win, and I’m going home today.”

Chirinos played in the majors for 11 years. In 2022, his final season came in Baltimore.