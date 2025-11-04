Gigi Albernaz may have made an even larger impression than her father on Tuesday. She is only 2 and yet, dressed in shoes that matched her dad’s — Orioles colors, for his new job as manager in Baltimore — Gigi made her presence felt.

Whether it was her quiet chant of “Go, Daddy,” as Albernaz put on an Orioles jersey for the first time, or when she really took center stage in her father’s arms halfway through his introductory press conference. She was, in truth, the real “Energizer Bunny,” despite her father being described as exactly that by his friend and former boss, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

By extension, then, the way Albernaz ingratiated himself to Baltimore was flawless.

It was the sort of cool-under-pressure performance — with a major assist from his wife, Genevieve, who corralled three children 8 years and younger — that seems transferable to a position as manager in the tempest of Major League Baseball. With one eye on his kids, Albernaz navigated a room full of reporters and cameras and front office members. He spoke honestly, made fun of himself for his smaller stature and cracked a “6-7” joke his sons, CJ and Norman, would understand but surely flew over the head of owner David Rubenstein.

In the middle of one answer, Gigi dropped her Oriole Bird bobblehead with a clatter and an oopsie. Her brothers, 8 and 6, wore suits like their father’s. Helpfully, one of the boys delivered Gigi her Oriole Bird stuffed animal while she was in her father’s arms.

“My kids are the greatest gift I can ever, ever have,” Albernaz said.

Returning the compliment, Gigi yelled: “I love you!”

“I love you too, Gigi,” Albernaz replied. “They keep me grounded. They don’t care if we win or lose, except for CJ. He’s locked in. He’s invested. But when you have kids, it changes your whole perspective of life and the game of baseball.”

By this point, Genevieve, a former softball player at Hofstra, delivered Gigi to her husband on the dais.

“Hi, Gigi, you want to sit with Daddy?”

“Yes.”

“Can you say hi?”

“Hi.”

“It makes life so much more enjoyable to have them around the field,” Albernaz continued, not losing his train of thought even with so much swirling around him. “They’ll be around a lot, so get used to it. They like to be in the cage and stuff, so it’s just great.”

Through it all, Albernaz smiled. This was his day. Heck, it’s his family’s day. And with their top choice wearing a cartoon bird on his hat, it’s a new day for the Baltimore Orioles.

“When I first started coaching in the minor leagues, I remember talking to my wife Genevieve like, ‘Now that I’m a coach, do I have to change who I am? Do I have to change the music I listen to?’” Albernaz said. “And it was just a joke and laughing, but I’m just going to be me. That’s all I know.

New Orioles manager Craig Albernaz takes questions from reporters at his introductory press conference. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

“Players want to know who’s in their corner that’s authentic and real, and they need a sounding board and someone that they can talk to.”

So why start any other way than being authentic and real? That’s what Albernaz did Tuesday at Camden Yards, with Vogt seated in the first row and his wife and kids running about, enjoying this new life at the helm of Baltimore.

There will be more trying days in the future. There will be losing streaks and slumps. The blame, of course, will land at the feet of the manager, among other high-ranking officials in the front office. But in November, those days are still far off. For now, the Orioles can enjoy this new beginning.

“It really is a dream come true. I just can’t wait for the fans to come out to watch our boys compete because we’re gonna play a very exciting brand of baseball,” Albernaz said. “There’s gonna be a great bounce back year for this group. I can’t wait. I’m excited.”

President of baseball operations Mike Elias and Rubenstein said Albernaz jumped out immediately as a candidate. They were struck by the impression Albernaz left on those who played with him or for him, and Vogt’s presence underscored Albernaz’s focus on building relationships.

In conversations with references, Albernaz’s name routinely rose as the prized target for many teams, Rubenstein said.

“The places he’s worked, the kind of philosophies he’s developed, his personality, his personal style will be a really good fit for what our group needs, but also in this town, in this market,” Elias said. “Just an all-around fit and was really struck by him once we got done spending the first day with him.”

Albernaz had other options. He was in the running for managerial posts with the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins last year but opted to return to Cleveland. This winter, Albernaz’s name came up in several managerial hunts. But Baltimore called to him.

“I felt like I was ready, but deep down, you’re just kind of like, ‘Do you want to take that next step?’” Albernaz said. “Going through the process, meeting David and Mike and the rest of the front office, it really was, to me, an easy decision.”

But he knows this won’t be an easy job, even though he’s excited about many of the players he’s inheriting.

“He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever been around,” Vogt said. “The hours that he puts in, the time that he puts in, he’s prepared for everything. He’s over-prepared. He knows people and, again, a lot of this job that’s seen on TV is about 5% of what it takes, and the 95% that isn’t seen, he’s going to absolutely crush and bring people together and create an unbelievable winning culture here.”

Despite being a first-time manager in the majors, Albernaz feels prepared for the opportunity because of his close work with Vogt. Albernaz said Vogt included him in every meeting and they bumped heads on in-game decisions routinely.

“I got to see the inner works and all those conversations, what really goes into being a big league manager,” Albernaz said. “It’s not just being in a dugout with the coaching staff and the boys. A lot of your day is consumed by what happens before the game.”

That includes “tough conversations,” which Albernaz said he’s not afraid to have. He referenced longtime manager Joe Maddon’s philosophy when describing his own approach to coupling love and tough love.

“If you tell a player a truth, he might be mad at you for a day. If you lie to him, you lost him forever,” Albernaz said, quoting Maddon. “We have to be truthful and honest, but also, yeah, I’m going to keep it loose. It’s baseball. We’re with each other 162 games for a season. We’re with each other more than our families. And it’s baseball. And guys play at their best when they’re having fun and just playing a kid’s game.”

And Albernaz would know all about a kid’s game. Just ask Gigi, CJ and Norman.