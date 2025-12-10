As the hot stove heats up, we’re going position by position to preview the 2025-26 class of free agents. We’ve covered catchers, outfielders, infielders, starting pitchers (right-handers and left-handers) and right-handed relievers. 2026 seasonal ages are listed next to their names.

The Orioles have begun the tall task of rebuilding their bullpen by signing right-hander Ryan Helsley, but there is work to be done.

Baltimore traded multiple relievers ahead of the deadline at the end of July, although most of them were out of team control at the end of the season. By signing Helsley and bringing back right-hander Andrew Kittredge, the Orioles appear to have a more stable back of the bullpen. But they could use left-handed help.

Baltimore has three left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster: Keegan Akin, Dietrich Enns and Grant Wolfram. Akin and Enns have an inside track to making the club, and a strong spring training from Wolfram could elevate him into that tier. The Orioles also signed left-hander Andrew Magno to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, a source said.

But there’s no such thing as too much pitching.

Here are five lefties who could help the bullpen, with the main focus on middle relief.

Caleb Ferguson, 29

Caleb Ferguson pitched a career-high 65 1/3 innings in 2025 and had a 3.58 ERA. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The 2025 season was a successful one for Caleb Ferguson, and he could leverage that into a multiyear deal. Ferguson combined to produce a 3.58 ERA in 70 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. He is mainly a middle reliever, and given the additions of Kittredge and Helsley, that’s OK.

Ferguson doesn’t miss many bats. His whiff rate in 2025 was just 21.4%, which ranked in the 18th percentile. But he limits hard contact (the 84.8 mph average exit velocity ranked in the 99th percentile), and only 27.7% of contact against him traveled faster than 95 mph. Plus, he can generate ground balls as well as any reliever.

The ground ball proficiency is especially important, given that Akin struggled in that area last season. Baltimore could benefit from a southpaw who can force weak contact to escape jams.

Danny Coulombe, 36

Danny Coulombe had an ERA under 3.00 in both of his seasons as an Oriole. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

A reunion, anyone? First, the clubhouse presence Danny Coulombe brings is not to be overlooked. He was influential for the Orioles in 2023 and 2024. The decision not to bring him back in 2025 despite a $4 million option was a poor one, it turned out.

Coulombe produced a 2.30 ERA in 43 innings in 2025, spending time with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. His Twins stint was much more successful. He posted a 1.16 ERA in 31 innings, compared to a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings for Texas.

Coulombe makes up for a lack of velocity in the way he uses his cutter and sinker. He generated swings out of the strike zone 36.2% of the time and limited hard contact to 38.3%.

Andrew Chafin, 35

Andrew Chafin had a 2.41 ERA pitching for two teams in 2025. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A resurgent 2025 season puts Andrew Chafin on the map again as a reliable reliever. During his time with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, Chafin posted a 2.41 ERA in 33 2/3 innings. He walked far too many batters (13.3%), but he drew chase at 33.2% and forced ground balls just under half the time (46.6%). Perhaps best of all, Chafin allowed only two homers in 42 appearances.

Chafin could be a reasonably priced addition that makes sense for this bullpen, adding experience while keeping funds available for starting pitching.

Jalen Beeks, 32

Jalen Beeks has pitched 127 1/3 innings over the last two seasons. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

If the Orioles would like to add another reliever with closing experience, Jalen Beeks is an option. Beeks closed 10 games in 2024, and while he was not in that position often in 2025, his strong showing makes him a potential high-leverage arm. Beeks recorded a 3.77 ERA with a standout 1.081 WHIP in 57 1/3 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Beeks did it with a changeup that caused batters fits. Hitters managed a .067 average and .080 slugging percentage against Beeks’ changeup, which he mixes with a four-seam fastball and cutter. The average exit velocity against his changeup was just 79.8 mph, and it produced a whiff rate of 35.2%.

Génesis Cabrera, 29

Génesis Cabrera has a career ERA of 4.24, but it was 6.54 in 2025. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Few had a crazier season than Génesis Cabrera. He pitched for four teams in 2025, and he didn’t do particularly well with any of them. Cabrera elected free agency in November after combining for a 6.54 ERA in 40 games for the Mets, Cubs, Pirates and Twins.

Cabrera is not a sure thing. But if the Orioles would like to take a low-risk chance on a pitcher who may be available on a minor league deal with a spring training invite, Cabrera’s arsenal is interesting. He throws his fastball and sinker at around 95 mph, and his cutter drew whiffs at a 34.2% rate. Perhaps pitching coach Drew French can figure out how to maximize Cabrera’s stuff.