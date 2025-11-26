Few teams in baseball boast as much talent behind the dish as the Orioles, but that talent comes with uncertainty.

Adley Rutschman is a two-time All-Star, but is coming off his worst offensive season as a big leaguer. Samuel Basallo is just 21 years old and one of the top prospects in the sport, but needs to develop more defensively.

The only other catcher on the 40-man roster is Maverick Handley, who played sparingly last season as the Orioles suffered through what president of baseball operations Mike Elias called a “ridiculous catching crisis.”

Gary Sánchez, who missed significant time with wrist and knee injuries in 2025, is a free agent. Alex Jackson, who appeared in 36 games, was traded to the Minnesota Twins for minor league infielder Payton Eeles.

Having two catchers who can hit is undoubtedly an advantage: New manager Craig Albernaz can use one as his designated hitter while the other starts behind the plate. But if the Orioles’ starting catcher were to go down with an injury during a game, the team would forfeit the DH, forcing the pitcher to bat.

But is that rare scenario really worth safeguarding against? Even Elias isn’t sure.

“There’s logical discussions around whether we should carry one given that our main two are kind of offensive-oriented guys that might be DHing or playing first base at different times,” he said last week.

Finding someone to sign on as a third catcher could be difficult. But these six free agents might be getting a call from the O’s this winter anyway. And before you ask, old friend James McCann is already off the board, returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year deal.

Gary Sánchez

Félix Bautista, right, and Gary Sánchez of the Orioles celebrate at the end of their win over the Toronto Blue Jays on March 29. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The first go-round didn’t go particularly well. Sánchez played in just 29 games, his lowest season total in a decade. His defensive metrics were down, perhaps as a result of his injuries. But there’s a reason the Orioles gave him $8.5 million last winter: Few catchers bring as much offensive upside as Sánchez, whose .715 on-base-plus-slugging in 2025 was 42 points higher than Rutschman’s.

Christian Vázquez

Christian Vázquez sprints to third during a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers on Sept. 23. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

You’re not signing Christian Vázquez for his bat these days. The 35-year-old hasn’t posted an OPS over .600 since 2022. But the Orioles likely won’t care. If Rutschman returns to form and Basallo progresses, they won’t be needing much offensive production from this spot. Vázquez’s defense is steady, and he’s racked up almost 1,000 career games across 11 seasons.

Jonah Heim

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim catches a foul ball off the bat of Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins during the sixth inning on Sept. 9. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Orioles made Heim their fourth-round selection in the 2013 draft before trading to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 for fan favorite Steve Pearce. Then, his breakout season in 2023 as a member of the Rangers denied Rutschman the chance to start for the American League in the All-Star Game. Heim is a free agent after Texas non-tendered him last week. Still only 30, he is likely too good to settle for a diminished role in Baltimore, but it’d make for a fun story.

Elias Díaz

San Diego Padres catcher Elias Díaz celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 30. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Orioles reportedly had interest in Diaz last winter before he signed a one-year contract to return to the Padres. That deal included a mutual option for 2026, which San Diego declined. At 35, Diaz is still solid defensively — Statcast rates his blocking, framing and arm as above average — and his .607 OPS isn’t bad for a catcher.

Sebastián Rivero

Catcher Sebastián Rivero talks with starting pitcher Caden Dana after the last out of the first inning against Minnesota Twins on Sept. 8. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rivero is light on big league experience — just 45 career games played — but he has something that will surely attract the Orioles to him: minor league options. Elias loves roster flexibility, and if he doesn’t want to carry three catchers all season, having someone who could be sent to Triple-A Norfolk without being exposed to waivers would be a benefit. Rivero, who was non-tendered by the Angels, just turned 27 and is coming off a decent showing in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Luke Maile

Evan Carter #32 of the Texas Rangers scores against Luke Maile #17 of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning on Aug. 21. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

If the Orioles had known the calamity of injuries that was about to befall their catchers, perhaps they would have claimed Maile when the Royals designated him for assignment in May. But the 34-year-old cleared waivers, and Kansas City was likely glad he did. Maile produced a .702 OPS in 25 games while filling in for Salvador Perez. Maybe he’d be willing to play a similar role in Baltimore, backing up Rutschman and Basallo.